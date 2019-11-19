CHAMPAIGN — There are a few ways to look at the timing of the open week for the Illinois football team.
On the one hand, players had an opportunity to get healthier and rest their bodies for the remaining two games of the regular season, with star linebacker Jake Hansen and defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. each getting a week to heal after missing the game at Michigan State. Betiku hasn't played since injuring his ankle against Wisconsin to start the current four-game winning streak.
Their status for Saturday's game at No. 19 Iowa (7-3, 4-2) remains unclear, but rest this late in the season can't hurt and it allowed the coaching staff to get back out on the recruiting trail.
On the other hand, Illinois (6-4, 4-2) had built up plenty of momentum during the winning streak, including a last-second, come-from-behind win at Michigan State two weeks ago to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. The Illini were playing in-sync in all three phases of the game and flipped the entire script on their season in the last four games.
So the key is to bottle that, and, in turn, put themselves in position for a better bowl game and stay alive in the race for the Big Ten West championship — which Illinois needs some help from other teams to win.
“We keep doing what we’ve been doing each week," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. "There was time when we had one one game. We’re not going to change up our routine at what we do. We’re going to keep plugging away and keep trying to get better. I think you can get better each week during a football season. I think next week you can make improvements, and that’s what we plan on doing, whether it was a two-week break in between or a one-week break."
Smith and Co. don't have to remind their players about Iowa, or last season's 63-0 throttling at Memorial Stadium. The motivation is plenty evident, particularly if it means playing in a warmer bowl game.
But running back Reggie Corbin says the first practices out of an open week are among the most difficult because players haven't practiced together in awhile. Receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe says Tuesday's practice was key for Saturday.
“We have to really attack it," Imatorbhebhe said. "Being off for a week and not playing in a game, that can slow down some of your momentum, just because you’re not going as hard and maybe people aren’t as conditioned, maybe people weren’t eating right over the weekend.
“How we approach Tuesday is going to be huge, and that’s going to determine a large part of what happens on Saturday."
It doesn't appear that the players are content with simply becoming bowl eligible after losing 27 games in Smith's first three seasons in Champaign. Linebacker Dele Harding said he followed other teams results on his phone over the weekend while training in Miami, knowing the scenario it would take for Illinois to win the Big Ten West. The Illini need to win out against Iowa and Northwestern. They need Northwestern to beat Minnesota in Evanston this weekend and Purdue to go to Madison, Wis., and beat the Badgers. If those dominoes fall, Illinois needs Wisconsin to go on the road and beat Minnesota in the final game of the regular season.
That scenario creates a three-team tie that eventually would fall to Illinois because of the win against Wisconsin.
The path is tricky, and maybe a long shot, but it's plenty of motivation to not let any of the magic the Illini have bottled up since beating Wisconsin on Oct. 19 escape them.
“For us, just seeing the opportunity that we have," quarterback Brandon Peters said. "We have the opportunity to win the Big Ten West. That should be a motivation for us. ... To even have that opportunity at hand, the guys should be fired up to have that, a lot of things do have to happen."
Illinois has lost 16 of 19 games after an open week in the regular season, but there was a different tone ahead of this open week. Before winning at Michigan State, Illinois had lost its last 10 games before an open week.
But the reality is, football matters in November again in Champaign for the first time in years.
“We realize where we are with our program," Smith said. "We realize how big a game this is. Of course, each week, the games do get a little bit bigger and that’s exactly where we want to be in November. It doesn’t take an awful lot for us to get fired up and anxious to play this game.
"We were embarrassed right on our home turf last year. Iowa is a good football team and has an outstanding coach, an outstanding program. It will be a big challenge for us to go on the road, but we accept that challenge."