Hawkeyes, Trojans present a Holiday Bowl contrast

SAN DIEGO — There’s no mystery about it.
In Friday’s Holiday Bowl, Iowa plans to be Iowa and the Hawkeyes’ opponent in the 7 p.m. game at SDCCU Stadium plans to be USC.
The Hawkeyes will look to do what they have done to build a 9-3 record, and that starts with running the football and working the clock.
The Trojans have taken a different path to their 8-4 record, filling the skies with footballs.
"We have a pretty good idea of what they want to do and I’m sure they know what we’re all about," Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
The contrast of styles creates some of the intrigue in the match-up.
There is a Hawkeye team led by a senior quarterback in Nate Stanley preparing to make his 39th consecutive start under center.
On the flip side, USC has a true freshman quarterback in Kedon Slovis who is already being mentioned as a 2020 Heisman contender.
"The games within the games, they’re always fun to pick apart," Hawkeye receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. "I think everybody does that. We’re getting ready to be at our best."
For Iowa on offense, that begins with the play of the offensive line and the ability to run the football.
Whether the ball is in the hands of freshman Tyler Goodson or juniors Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent at the running back position or Stanley is adding to his collection of yardage on a successful sneak, the ability to control games on the ground remains at the core of Iowa’s approach.
"It’s definitely a point of emphasis for us," offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said earlier this week. "Really, whatever back we have in there, whoever’s playing up front, the point of emphasis is not going to change. We’ll run the football. That’s been Iowa football for 40 years, and that’s not changing now."
And when the Trojans have the football?
Safety Geno Stone figured out things pretty quickly, watching tape of USC’s final regular season game, a 52-35 victory over UCLA.
"That was the first film of them I watched, and in the first 20 snaps, they might have run the ball two or three times," Stone said. "Their passing game is explosive. They have the ability to make a lot of big plays, and their quarterback has a lot to do with that, but they have great receivers, too."
Like Iowa, USC mixes and matches running backs within games, and Stone said the Trojans have effective ball carriers.
"You can’t overlook that," Stone said. "They’re a good offensive football team."
Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker echoed that notion.
"It all begins with their quarterback. He’s the main guy in their offense, and he has some excellent targets, three or four of them, that they like to get the ball to," Parker said, adding the collection of receivers Iowa will face is the deepest group the Hawkeyes have taken on this season.
Like Iowa, USC enters the Holiday Bowl with wins in five of its final six games in the regular season, losing only to Pac-12 champion Oregon during that span.
Parker said in watching tape, he sees a team that has grown comfortable with its first-year quarterback at the controls of an offense that averages 463.7 yards and 33.2 points per game.
"They look more comfortable as the season progresses," Parker said. "They look like they know exactly what they want to do with the ball and they have grown more comfortable with that over time."
Ferentz sees the same as he watches the Trojans’ defense on tape.
USC has given up some yards this season — an average of 415.4 yards per game — and opponents have averaged 27.8 points against the Trojans.
"Watching them, they’re a different defensive team now than they were early in the season," Ferentz said.
Injuries and competition at a number of positions have led to the evolution of a defense that is expected to start just two seniors against Iowa, end Christian Rector and middle linebacker and leading tackler John Houston.
USC has had 25 players contribute to its collection of 75 tackles for a loss and 16 players have combined for 33 sacks. Freshman end Drake Jackson has been the most productive, recording 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss.
He’s like a lot of Trojans that Ferentz has been dissecting while working on Iowa’s game plan.
"They have so many freshmen and sophomores rotating in and out, and they’ve grown a lot over the last nine, 10 games," he said. "It will be a real challenge for us because we’re going to face a real solid defensive football team."