Hawkeyes seek more than skill in recruiting

Tyler Elsbury and Michael Lois are two of a kind.

Two of the 22 members of Iowa’s 2020 football recruiting class earned scholarship opportunities with the Hawkeyes based not only on their skill and potential but on what they bring to the Big Ten program.

"They talk about it being the right fit, but that’s not just a skill thing," said Elsbury, an offensive lineman from Byron, Illinois, who committed to Iowa in March.

"It’s as much as about fitting into the culture there and understanding that first and foremost, it’s about the team and the teamwork it takes to succeed."

Lois, a defensive end from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, will wait until February to sign a letter of intent, but he understands that team aspect perhaps as much as anyone in the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class.

He had verbally committed to Iowa less than a month before he suffered three broken vertebrae in his spine when he dove from a trampoline into a friend’s swimming pool and hit his head on the bottom of the pool.

While it was initially feared he might not walk again, Lois has made a strong recovery from the three surgeries he underwent in 2018.