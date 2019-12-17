Hawkeyes seek more than skill in recruiting

Tyler Elsbury and Michael Lois are two of a kind.
Two of the 22 members of Iowa’s 2020 football recruiting class earned scholarship opportunities with the Hawkeyes based not only on their skill and potential but on what they bring to the Big Ten program.
"They talk about it being the right fit, but that’s not just a skill thing," said Elsbury, an offensive lineman from Byron, Illinois, who committed to Iowa in March.
"It’s as much as about fitting into the culture there and understanding that first and foremost, it’s about the team and the teamwork it takes to succeed."
Lois, a defensive end from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, will wait until February to sign a letter of intent, but he understands that team aspect perhaps as much as anyone in the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class.
He had verbally committed to Iowa less than a month before he suffered three broken vertebrae in his spine when he dove from a trampoline into a friend’s swimming pool and hit his head on the bottom of the pool.
While it was initially feared he might not walk again, Lois has made a strong recovery from the three surgeries he underwent in 2018.
He has regained full use of his extremities and is thriving in the weight room again, although the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has not played a down of football since suffering the injury in September 2018.
"I feel like I could be out there competing," Lois said. "I feel ready for that."
Doctors have cleared him to play any sport he wants — other than football — but that won’t prevent Lois from signing with Iowa and Hawkeyes coaches have been with Lois every step of the way.
"The commitment they’ve shown me tells me that I made the right decision when I committed to Iowa," Lois said. "They were under no obligation to stick with me, but they did."
The second player to commit to Iowa’s 2020 class — following the commitment of Texas quarterback Deuce Hogan by a little over two months — hopes to eventually be cleared for a return to the field as a participant but until then will do whatever it takes to be part of what he calls "a special recruiting class."
With the exception of Lois, the other 21 players in this class are expected to sign letters of intent today.
The class, ranked 24th nationally by Rivals.com, reaches signing day as the highest-rated recruiting class among the 22 coach Kirk Ferentz has signed at Iowa and is currently ranked behind only Nebraska at 17 among West Division programs in the Big Ten.
“We aren’t on campus yet, but there is already a close bond developing,’’ Elsbury said. “The connections, they’re growing every day. It’s a good group and I think we’re all pretty motivated to succeed.’’
That isn’t an accident.
Elsbury and Lois are two of a kind in that respect.
They join other members of the Hawkeyes’ recruiting class in meeting criteria that coaches are looking for in any recruit Iowa chooses to pursue.
There are specific traits Iowa looks for at specific positions, but there are also overriding factors and expectations that Hawkeye coaches seeks in any prospective recruit they survey.
Prospects who don’t meet those factors won’t likely find themselves on Iowa’s recruiting radar for long.
The Hawkeyes search begins with identifying individuals who are hardworking, humble and selfless, who are leaders of their high school teams, have good football intelligence and are mentally and physically tough.
Coaches then attempt to figure out if the individual can thrive in the existing environment and culture of the Iowa program, have the level of accountability and trustworthiness that it takes to excel and possesses the needed passion for the game.
Equally important to meeting academic requirements, the prospect’s social media accounts are examined and any red flags there will likely result in the individual being removed from the list of prospects.
Eventually, that leads to a group of 400-500 prospects who become the starting point for Iowa’s recruiting efforts in any one class.
From that pool of possibilities, decisions are then made about who to offer scholarships to in any given recruiting cycle.
You have free articles remaining.
“They’re not like a lot of programs, throwing around offers right and left,’’ Elsbury said. “When Iowa offered, it meant something and it’s something that I want to be a part of.’’
The program’s history of developing players attracted Elsbury.
“The stability of the staff and the work they do — what coach (Chris Doyle, the Hawkeyes strength and conditioning coordinator) and his staff does, the way the position coaches teach — that’s a big part of it,’’ he said. “I’m looking forward to signing, getting over there and getting to work.’’
Illinois
Illini hoping another recruit on his way: The Illinois football team has 12 verbal commitments for the class, which includes one four-star player in wide receiver Jadon Thompson from Naperville Central, though he told Bret Beherns of WCIA that he will sign his National Letter of Intent in February.
They might not be done yet, though.
The three star verbal commitments are:
• James Frenchie, wide receiver, St. Louis Trinity Catholic
• Reggie Love III, running back, St. Louis Trinity Catholic
• Tre'von Riggins, defensive tackle, Lakewood High School, St. Peters, Fla.
• Cooper Davis, defensive end, Viera High School, Melbourne, Fla.
• Gregory "Deuce" Spann, quarterback, Lakewood High School, St. Peters, Fla.
• Anthony Shipton, defensive tackle, Cerritos College (junior college), California
• Phifer Griffin, offensive tackle, Union Academy, Monroe, North Carolina
• Lavar Gardner, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kans.
• Kevin Tyler, offensive tackle, Ritenour, St. Louis, Mo.
• Quinton McCoy, defensive tackle, Bloomingdale, Vairico, Fla.
• Blaise Sparks, offensive tackle, North Fort Meyers (Fla.)
As it stands, the recruiting class is the No. 67 class in the nation, per 247Sports, and the No. 14 class in the Big Ten.
"We like where we are," Smith said. "Recruiting has gone well. We like where we are as a team right now."
The Illini, however, are trying to flip Jerzhan Newton — a 6-foot-3, 255-pound, three-star defensive tackle from Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.). He's been verbally committed to Maryland since Oct. 31. He is also considering Georgia Tech.
It's clear the Illini are prioritizing defensive linemen in this season's class. Illinois will lose Jamal Milan, Kenyon Jackson and Tymir Oliver, and will need to restock the defensive front. Illinois still has former four-star lineman Calvin Avery, Jamal Woods and Deon Pate at defensive tackle, and had a good recruiting class last year in Moses Okpala, Keith Randolph and Seth Coleman.
Smith and his coaching staff have been on the recruiting trail since the season ended Nov. 30 against Northwestern. Illinois will play in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30. Smith and the coaching staff are balancing recruiting and practices.
"All of this is kind of new to us," Smith said. "We like being in this position. The good programs deal with these things on a yearly basis and that's what we want to do."
The pitch to recruits carries additional weight, particularly with being bowl eligible and having a $79.2 million Henry Dale and Betty Smith Performance Center.
"The sell has been real good — a lot better when you're talking about a bowl team," Smith said. "People know what we did this year, that's a good feeling, listening to us more or whatever you want to say. I've talked about being relevant again in college football. Being a bowl team, I think you're relevant in college football."
— Joey Wagner, Decatur Herald & Review