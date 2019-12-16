Hawkeyes play beat the clock in bowl preparations

On the road until late last week finalizing a 22-player recruiting class Iowa anticipates signing Wednesday, coaches are just beginning to break down tape of the Trojans’ 8-4 season, dissecting the nuances of the team the Hawkeyes face next week.

Late Friday afternoon, Iowa players will turn their attention on the practice field to USC for the first time and the Hawkeyes’ energies will be centered on the Trojans from that point forward.

“Bottom line is we’re going to have to do a great job of utilizing what time we do have,’’ Ferentz said. “When we’re practicing, as limited as it may be, we have to be on spot with our practice and preparation so we can go out and play our best.’’

Ferentz believes this year’s team is mature enough to deal with it all. Fifth-year seniors are part of a group that has won 46 games, matching the most over that span in Iowa history.

“Our guys can be proud of the way they’ve competed and prepared and how they have done that on a regular basis,’’ Ferentz said. “They’ve done a great job of meeting that challenge and they have another big one coming up.’’

The team is scheduled to leave for San Diego on Saturday and will arrive on the West Coast already into a regular game-week routine.