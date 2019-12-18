Hawkeyes mine recruiting gold in unlikely places

"Quarterbacks can be huge in the process, and Deuce is a natural leader who was pretty active behind the scenes, talking to guys," Barnes said. "He has a natural aura about him, something that is part of his upbringing and his personality. … Nobody recruits better than peers recruiting each other."

Five of the 19 players Iowa signed Wednesday are defensive linemen.

Assistant coach Jay Niemann, who coordinates Iowa’s defensive recruiting efforts, said whether those players ultimately end up as ends or tackles will be determined over time.

"When we look at the group, we see great length and we see speed and athleticism. We like where they are right now as a group and the potential we see in them," Niemann said.

"How much they grow once they get here and begin to work with coach (Chris Doyle, Iowa’s strength and conditioning coordinator) and begin to participate in the nutrition program will sort out who will be a tackle and who will be an end."

Iowa’s recruiting class is expected to reach 20 players today when Deonte Craig, a defensive lineman from Indiana, is scheduled to sign a letter of intent.

