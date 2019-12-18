Hawkeyes mine recruiting gold in unlikely places

IOWA CITY — Tucked into the hills of northwestern Illinois, the Iowa football program continues to mine gold.
The Hawkeyes signed two more recruits from that region on Wednesday, among a collection of 19 players who signed letters of intent on the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period.
Line prospects Isaiah Bruce of Lena-Winslow and Tyler Elsbury of Byron are mirror images of a number of players Iowa has had success with over the years, products of small-town football programs who arrive at the college level with a readiness to work accompanied by a willingness to develop their talent.
"When you look back over the past 20, 30, 40 years, those are the type of kids who have come to Iowa and have experienced great success because of the work they are willing to put into it," Iowa recruiting coordinator Tyler Barnes said.
Bruce, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive line prospect, played linebacker and running back for a Lena-Winslow team which won the Illinois Class 1A state championship game by 38 points.
Elsbury is a 6-5, 290-pound offensive lineman who was part of a Byron team which finished as the Illinois Class 3A state runner-up for the second straight year.
Both Bruce and Elsbury caught the attention of coaches with their work while attending camps at Iowa, and both fit the primary description of what Hawkeye coaches are seeking.
"Prospects are being offered earlier and they are committing earlier, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is who we go after," Barnes said. "We are looking for tough, smart, team-first football players."
Bruce and Elsbury are among a collection of five Illinois preps to sign with Iowa on Wednesday, one more player than the Hawkeyes signed from their own state.
Running back Leshon Williams of Oak Lawn Richards, defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness of Barrington and defensive back AJ Lawson of Decatur MacArthur also signed to continue their college careers in Iowa.
"When you’ve had success in an area, like the success we’ve had in recent years in Illinois, you continue to look there," Barnes said. "There is good high school football being played there."
And like Iowa’s in-state signings — defensive linemen Ethan Hurkett of Cedar Rapids Xavier and Logan Jones of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, offensive lineman Josh Volk of Cedar Rapids Xavier and running back Gavin Williams of West Des Moines Dowling — they are typical of the type of talent the Hawkeyes pursue.
Of the 19 players signed Wednesday, 17 compete in at least two sports and 11 are three-sport athletes at the prep level.
The Hawkeyes also have helped recruit each other, something Barnes believes made a difference this year. He credits an early commitment from quarterback back Deuce Hogan with helping draw recruits to Iowa.
"Quarterbacks can be huge in the process, and Deuce is a natural leader who was pretty active behind the scenes, talking to guys," Barnes said. "He has a natural aura about him, something that is part of his upbringing and his personality. … Nobody recruits better than peers recruiting each other."
Five of the 19 players Iowa signed Wednesday are defensive linemen.
Assistant coach Jay Niemann, who coordinates Iowa’s defensive recruiting efforts, said whether those players ultimately end up as ends or tackles will be determined over time.
"When we look at the group, we see great length and we see speed and athleticism. We like where they are right now as a group and the potential we see in them," Niemann said.
"How much they grow once they get here and begin to work with coach (Chris Doyle, Iowa’s strength and conditioning coordinator) and begin to participate in the nutrition program will sort out who will be a tackle and who will be an end."
Iowa’s recruiting class is expected to reach 20 players today when Deonte Craig, a defensive lineman from Indiana, is scheduled to sign a letter of intent.