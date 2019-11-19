IOWA CITY — Amani Jones understands.
Longtime friends with Illinois receiver Ricky Smalling, Jones doesn’t expect the team that takes the field at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to resemble Fighting Illini teams the Hawkeye senior has prepared for in the past.
"They’re a different team," Jones said. "Ricky, he’s like my little brother. We’re tight, grew up together in Chicago. He’s telling me all the time about how they’re getting better, how they’re getting it down."
Riding a four-game win streak that includes come-from-behind victories over Wisconsin and Michigan State, Illinois is 6-4, has matched Iowa’s 4-3 Big Ten start and is already bowl-eligible heading into the Hawkeyes’ 11 a.m. home finale.
Jones, preparing for the final home game of his career, said 19th-ranked Iowa must forget the past.
He said the Hawkeyes’ 45-16 win over the Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium two years ago must become a distant memory.
Last season’s 63-0 rout — matching the worst loss ever by Illinois and the biggest win for a Kirk Ferentz-coached Iowa team — must be viewed as ancient history.
"They’ve got a lot of the same guys back, but it’s not the same team," Jones said. "It’s like Ricky tells me, that’s all in the past."
Ferentz is trying to get the message across as well.
"Anything we may remember from the past or have seen on film from the past, really you have to discard that at this point because they’re playing at a really different level," Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.
"A lot of the same faces, but they’re playing at a much higher level right now."
That hasn’t necessarily caught Ferentz by surprise.
He sees a consistency that fourth-year coach Lovie Smith has brought in working to build the Fighting Illini program.
"From my vantage point on the outside looking in, he went there with a plan four years ago and stuck with that plan," Ferentz said. "Their administration believed in the plan, they’ve stayed the course and you’re really starting to see it pay dividends for them right now."
Illinois’ four-game winning streak in the Big Ten is its longest since its 2001 Big Ten championship team finished the regular season by winning its final seven conference games.
The Fighting Illini have outscored opponents 79-22 during the second half in its four-game run that includes its last-second 24-23 win over the sixth-ranked Badgers and overcoming a 25-point deficit to earn a 37-34 road win against the Spartans.
With Smith taking over the reins of the defense, improvement on that side of the ball has fueled Illinois’ success.
The Fighting Illini are allowing 13.7 fewer points and 98.8 fewer yards per game this season, rising more than 50 spots nationally in those statistical categories, and currently lead the nation with 26 takeaways this season.
"The two things that impress me the most quite frankly are the way they are winning," Ferentz said.
"Winning the games with Wisconsin and Michigan State in the fourth quarter shows you the attitude of their team, their belief in each other … and the other thing really jumps out right away is the turnover/takeaway margin. They’re at the top of the league and that really indicates the way they’re playing, the way they’re coached."
That is the different Illinois team that Iowa is preparing for this week.
"We can’t think about last year’s game. So much is different right now, especially with the way their defense is playing," Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. "They’re a more experienced team and they’re playing that way."
The challenge, Stanley said, is not all that different than the one the Hawkeyes faced a week ago as it prepared for its 23-19 win over Minnesota.
"Every year is different," Stanley said. "They have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football for them, and they’ve got some momentum. We have to be ready again this week."
Jones appreciates that as much as anyone.
“I’ve gone down there on our bye weeks to hang with my guy (Smalling) and I’ve met some of their other guys,’’ Jones said. “They believe in what they’re doing and feel like they’re getting it together as a team.’’
Jones sees that this week watching tape.
“That 63-0, I’m sure they haven’t forgotten it, but we better,’’ Jones said. “We’ve got another tough game to get ready to play.’’