Hawkeyes all in for Holiday Bowl match with USC

IOWA CITY — Already two practices into bowl preparations, several Iowa football players are currently concentrating on short-term objectives and will wait to think about long-term goals.

The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Holiday Bowl, facing Southern Cal in a Dec. 27 game at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

The appearance will be Iowa’s fourth in the Holiday Bowl, but its first since playing BYU to a 13-13 tie in 1991.

It’s a match-up against a Pac-12 team that has the attention of Hawkeye players, including several who are contemplating leaving early to enter the NFL Draft but expect to be on the field for the 7 p.m. match-up against the Trojans.

“To me, it doesn’t seem right to walk away right now and bail on my teammates like that,’’ offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said.

Wirfs, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and safety Geno Stone said Sunday they have filed paperwork with the NFL Draft Advisory Board, seeking input on where they might be selected if they opted to forego their final year of eligibility and enter the draft.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up