Hawkeyes all in for Holiday Bowl match with USC

IOWA CITY — Already two practices into bowl preparations, several Iowa football players are currently concentrating on short-term objectives and will wait to think about long-term goals.
The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Holiday Bowl, facing Southern Cal in a Dec. 27 game at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.
The appearance will be Iowa’s fourth in the Holiday Bowl, but its first since playing BYU to a 13-13 tie in 1991.
It’s a match-up against a Pac-12 team that has the attention of Hawkeye players, including several who are contemplating leaving early to enter the NFL Draft but expect to be on the field for the 7 p.m. match-up against the Trojans.
“To me, it doesn’t seem right to walk away right now and bail on my teammates like that,’’ offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
Wirfs, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and safety Geno Stone said Sunday they have filed paperwork with the NFL Draft Advisory Board, seeking input on where they might be selected if they opted to forego their final year of eligibility and enter the draft.
All three said they have not reached a decision about their future beyond knowing that they’ll be on the practice field this week as Iowa works toward its 17th bowl appearance in the last 19 years.
“It’s an earlier bowl, so the turnaround is shorter and the game will be here before we know it,’’ Epenesa said. “There will be time to think about all that later. I’ll see how I grade out, what kind of feedback I get. Right now, there is another game to get ready to play.’’
That tops Stone’s priorities as well.
“I’m not going to think much about it until after the bowl,’’ Stone said. “We’re still working to try to get to 10 wins this season. That’s where my thoughts are.’’
Senior Nate Stanley, who has quarterbacked Iowa to bowl wins over Boston College and Mississippi State the past two years, welcomes the Holiday Bowl assignment for another reason.
“We haven’t played against a Pac-12 school since I’ve been here so I’m looking forward to that,’’ Stanley said. “It will be another good challenge for us, a good test.’’
Like Iowa, USC enters the game on a three-game win streak. The Trojans have a win over Utah as well as losses to BYU, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon on their 8-4 resume.