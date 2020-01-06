Hawkeye DB Stone to enter NFL draft

Geno Stone has decided the next challenge in his football career will be as a professional.

The defensive back became the seventh Iowa football player in the last three years to announce his decision to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft early.

Stone announced his decision Monday evening in an open letter to “Hawkeye nation,’’ saying the past three years have been filled with great memories and friendships.

“Since the bowl game, I have had plenty of time to think deeply about my future and weigh the pros and cons of my options,’’ Stone wrote. “With that said, after serious discussion with my family, confidantes, coaches and a lot of prayers, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL draft.’’

Stone reached that conclusion after earning second team all-Big Ten honors from conference coaches during Iowa’s recently-completed 10-3 season.

In his letter, Stone thanked Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the staff “for taking a chance on a kid from New Castle, Pennsylvania when no one else would.’’

He praised the impact strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker had in developing his game.