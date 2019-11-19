Since he's been at the helm of St. Ambrose, head coach Mike Magistrelli doesn't remember a season like the one that just concluded.
The Fighting Bees had an opponent drop its football program prior to the season, then had its replacement opponent cancel its game the week of the season opener.
Senior running back Jake Osterberger missed the first two games after suffering an injury just prior to the start of fall camp, and junior defensive end Bernard Buhake missed the first three games while dealing with an eligibility issue.
After starting the season with confidence in two quarterbacks to lead the team, injuries in consecutive games suddenly had the Bees handing the reins to true freshman Declan McDonald for the final four weeks.
With all that in mind, a 4-5 finish is met with some mixed emotions.
"There's a lot of positive signs coming out of that year but at the same time, there's also a lot of frustration and disappointments, some of which is out of (our) control," Magistrelli said. "It's the hand you're dealt and considering that, I'm very proud of our players and coaches for how we responded, but then there's the other side with the things you can control.
"You just feel like there's things left undone."
The Bees weren't far off from having a much different season. Three of their five losses were to teams currently in the NAIA playoff field, and four of the five losses were to ranked teams.
The Bees held leads in three of those losses.
"I thought from a year ago to this year, we've taken some pretty big steps forward," Magistrelli said. "I felt like as a team, we were realistically in every game where a year ago ... there were some games we really struggled to compete, and I don't think that was ever a situation.
"Going into this year, we would have expected to have won a couple of those games for sure, and for me that's our challenge going into this offseason and into next year. We've closed the gap and have done some good things, but you either get better or get worse."
The Bees were led this year by a defense that was No. 1 the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League in points allowed per game as well as rushing and total defense.
Defensive back Jeremiah Jackson Sr. had a huge senior season, leading the team with 83 tackles — 39 more than anyone else on the team — as well as five interceptions and three forced fumbles. Ryan Zitkus had 10 tackles for loss, including five sacks, while Buhake came on late to finish with 4.5 sacks, bringing his career total to 12, tied for eighth on the school's career list with another season left to add on.
"Defensively, that is what we could have hoped for," Magistrelli said. "To win a conference championship, to be a playoff team, I think we played that caliber of defense for the most part. ... We were just really inconsistent offensively."
The Bees averaged 24.4 points offensively, fourth best in the league, and were sixth in the conference averaging 302.7 yards per game.
Some of those issues were magnified by a schedule that had the Bees facing three top-20 opponents in their first four games. The offense took another hit as St. Ambrose lost starting quarterbacks Dino Borrelli and John Benckendorf in consecutive weeks, leaving McDonald as the only option. That forced a shift in identity as there was a two-game stretch where the Bees threw just 15 passes.
But McDonald settled in, finishing with 535 yards and five touchdowns with just two interceptions, while also rushing for two scores.
It will make for an interesting battle in spring and fall camps as all three quarterbacks return.
"I think the rest of the team has a ton of confidence in all three of them, and that's the cool thing," Magistrelli said. "I think it's a pretty good testament to our program that we've got some talented guys that, when given the opportunity, can do some good things."
While there's optimism for the future, it will be tough to replace 15 seniors, some of whom have played since their freshman season. Despite finishing their careers just 18-21, they still left an impact.
"I give a lot of credit to guys who stick with anything for four years. College football is not an easy thing, especially when you come as a freshman and there's not instant success," Magistrelli said. "It's a tremendous group of extremely dedicated, hard-working, outstanding young men. Guys that play their tails off on the field but represent us really well in the community and the classroom. They're guys we owe a lot to in terms of their leadership and they're a big part of what we do next year."
After all the unexpected ups and downs of the season, the Bees are looking forward to a return to normalcy next year.
"You're dealt all sorts of situations and circumstances in life and you have to learn from them and do the best you can. I think there were some things that you don't expect to face again," Magistrelli said. "I think this group realizes how we were so close, how things could have gone in a better direction for us and there's a sense of doing everything we can to not let another one get away. Talking with the players, they're already chomping at the bit to get going."