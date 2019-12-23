Family, USC have Hawkeyes' Epenesa ready

SAN DIEGO — A.J. Epenesa has no shortage of reasons to be excited about Iowa’s match-up with Southern California in Friday’s Holiday Bowl.
First, there’s the challenge presented by Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis and an offense that is piling up 463.7 yards and 33.2 points per game.
Then, there are the other reasons — about 40 of them, Epenesa figures.
That’s approximately how many members of his extended family will have the opportunity to be at SDCCU Stadium for the bowl game to celebrate Epenesa’s Hawkeye career and their shared Samoan heritage.
Southern California is home to the largest population of Samoan-Americans in the United States, with nearly 100,000 living in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas.
Epenesa’s father, former Hawkeye Epenesa Epenesa, was born in American Samoa but many family members moved to suburban Los Angeles or the Oceanside, California area.
Two uncles and an aunt live in the Los Angeles area and each of them has at least four children.
One of Epenesa’s cousins is Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, a former UCLA player who in on the Atlanta Falcons roster this season.
Tuito-Mariner’s brother, Clarence, played college football at Hawaii and another brother, Max, played at Colorado.
“My dream was to play against Jacob. We overlapped two years when he was at UCLA but it never happened, so this is a big deal for me and for my family,’’ Epenesa said Monday. “I’ve been waiting for three years to get the chance to play a Pac-12 team and we’re playing one of the best.’’
Epenesa is playing some of his best football as well.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates the progress Epenesa has made this season, initially learning how to deal with the double and triple teams he faced as the focal point of opposing game plans and then learning how to thrive while dealing with that type of attention.
“As well as he has played lately, and he has played well, he still has a lot of growth in front of him,’’ Ferentz said.
A first-team all-Big Ten selection for the second straight season, Epenesa added all-American accolades to his resume after leading Iowa with nine sacks, 13 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and nine quarterback hurries this season.
He earned conference defensive player of the week honors twice during the final three weeks of the season, including after recording a career-high 14 tackles from his defensive end position in Iowa’s regular-season finale at Nebraska.
It was the type of continued effort that has Epenesa in a position where he will contemplate the possibility of entering the NFL draft early once Iowa’s season is over.
He reiterated Monday that he has not reached any decision and won’t put any thought into it until after Friday’s game.
“We have enough to think about this week with USC,’’ Epenesa said.
“When you think about their offense, you think about their passing game and all their receivers but (Slovis) does a lot of things well. He’s capable of running the ball and we’ll need to do what we can to keep him inside the pocket. It’s a real good test.’’
It’s a test that Epenesa has anxiously awaited since the pairing was announced earlier this month.
“I don’t think there was anybody in our locker room more excited about playing USC than I was when we found out,’’ Epenesa said. “With so many relatives in this area and with the tradition that Samoan players have in the Pac-12 and at USC, it’s an exciting thing for me and my family.’’
That family means everything to Epenesa.
The tattoo that fills Epenesa’s right shoulder and arm is a tribute to his family and its American Samoa roots.
“I’ve spent a lot of time out here on the West Coast on vacation and to have a chance for all of my family to be here for the game, it’s a special opportunity,’’ Epenesa said.
“A lot of them are Pac-12 fans because so many Samoan players have played at those schools, but this one game is different for them. It’s about family and I know they will be wanting Iowa to do well this week. I’m looking forward to competing in this game. It is a really meaningful game to me.’’