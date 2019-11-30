J.K. Dobbins ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns, Justin Fields threw for 302 yards and four TDs and No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 10 Michigan 56-27 on Saturday for a school-record eighth straight win in the series. The Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) will head to the Big Ten championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff in sight against No. 13 Wisconsin next Saturday.
The Wolverines (9-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) will have to settle for a second- or third-tier bowl game after coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 0-5 in the rivalry, and the Wolverines lost to Ohio State for the 15th time in 16 years.
No. 16 Auburn 48, No. 5 Alabama 45: Shaun Shivers scored on an 11-yard run with 8:08 left to put Auburn ahead and another failed field goal by Alabama in the Iron Bowl wiped away the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes.
Auburn (9-3, 5-3 SEC) survived a final, marathon Crimson Tide drive when Joseph Bulovas' 30-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright with 2 minutes left.
Auburn couldn't get a first down on JaTarvious Whitlow's three runs while Alabama (10-2, 6-2) burned its final two timeouts. But the Tide was called for illegal substitution after the Tigers lined up for a punt, setting off a fist-pumping celebration for coach Gus Malzahn.
No. 3 Clemson 38, South Carolina 3: Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clemson (No. 3 CFP) to its 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season. Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break ACC marks for career touchdowns (57) and rushing scores (53) as the Tigers dominated on the way to a sixth straight win over South Carolina (4-8).
No. 4 Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7: Jake Fromm threw for 254 yards and four TDs and Georgia cruised into the SEC championship game with its biggest win ever over its state rival. The Bulldogs (11-1) were 28-point favorites over the Yellow Jackets (3-9) and this one was never in doubt, even as Georgia struggled a bit offensively, fumbled away the ball three times, dealt with injury woes, and failed to cover an onside kick.
This was a mere speed bump on the way to next week's SEC title game, where the Bulldogs will face No. 1 LSU with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.
No. 13 Wisconsin 38, No. 9 Minnesota 17: Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan delivered two momentum-shifting touchdown passes in the snow, Jonathan Taylor added three touchdowns to his FBS-leading total and the Badgers forcefully repossessed Paul Bunyan's Axe to win the Big Ten West Division.
Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 114 yards, including a 47-yarder for a score midway through the third quarter that gave Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2, No. 12 CFP) a 17-7 lead. Coan connected with Taylor for a 28-yard touchdown strike late in the second quarter that gave the Badgers the lead after a slow start, sending them to the Big Ten championship game for a rematch with Ohio State.
You have free articles remaining.
Tanner Morgan passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers (10-2, 7-2). They watched their dream season take a painful hit from their oldest rival after ending a 14-game losing streak to the Badgers a year ago with a 37-15 victory at Wisconsin.
Minnesota was seeking to go undefeated at home for the first time since 1954, but the Badgers reasserted their recent dominance by taking home the traveling trophy for the 22nd time in the last 25 seasons.
No. 11 Baylor 61, Kansas 6: JaMycal Hasty rushed for three touchdowns and Baylor forced six turnovers. Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule's third season as coach. Trestan Ebner, Gerry Bohanon, Qualan Jones and Jacob Zeno also rushed for TDs as the Bears piled up 263 yards on the ground. Next up for Baylor is the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma. The Sooners beat the Bears 34-31 on Nov. 16.
No. 12 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6: Journey Brown ran for 103 yards with three touchdowns and Penn State pulled away from Rutgers. Will Levis played quarterback for the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) in place of injured started Sean Clifford and added 108 rushing yards on 17 carries and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson in the fourth quarter.
No. 14 Oregon 24, Oregon State 10: Justin Herbert threw for 174 yards and a touchdown in his final game at Autzen Stadium and Oregon held off Oregon State in the 123rd Civil War rivalry game. Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time. The Ducks (No. 6 CFP) reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014 as they head into the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.
No. 15 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24: Ian Book threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and Notre Dame reached double-digit wins for the third straight season. Book threw two TD passes to Chase Claypool and also connected with Tony Jones Jr. and Tommy Tremble to help the Fighting Irish (10-2, No. 16 CFP) snap a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium. Notre Dame also put together three straight seasons of at least 10 wins for the second time in school history, having previously done it under Lou Holtz from 1991-93.
Davis Mills threw two TD passes for the Cardinal (4-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Stanford also finished with its first losing record since 2008, ending a streak of 10 straight bowl bids.
BIG TEN
Indiana 44, Purdue 41: Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run in the second overtime Saturday to give the Indiana Hoosiers a 44-41 victory at Purdue. The Hoosiers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket after losing two straight in their biggest rivalry.
Purdue (4-8, 3-6) rallied from a 28-10 deficit late in the third quarter but only led once — when J.D. Dellinger started the second overtime with a 34-yard field goal to give the Boilermakers a 41-38 lead.