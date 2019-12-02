Northwestern has parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mick McCall after a miserable season.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald noted that McCall helped the Wildcats through nine postseason appearances and four bowl wins in 12 seasons, a tenure that included six all-Big Ten quarterbacks, including three who went to the NFL.
Fitzgerald announced the move a day after Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten) picked up its first conference win, beating Illinois 29-10 in the season finale.
McCall previously spent five seasons at Bowling Green after stops at Wyoming, Oregon State and Idaho State.
Washington's Petersen resigns: Washington coach Chris Petersen has unexpectedly stepped down after six seasons at the school, with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake promoted to run the program.
Petersen's decision was shocking coming off a season in which the Huskies went 7-5 in the regular season and are bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership. Petersen will coach the Huskies in the bowl game, his final game in charge of the program he helped grow back into national prominence during his tenure.
The school said Petersen, 55, will transition into a "leadership advisory role" within the athletic department. Petersen has been one of college football's most successful coaches over the last two decades, going 146-38 combined during his time at Boise State and Washington. During six seasons at Washington, Petersen has a 54-26 record, won two Pac-12 titles and took the Huskies to three New Year's Six bowl games, including an appearance in the national semifinals in 2016 and last year the school's first Rose Bowl trip since the 2000 season.
Petersen was also unbeaten against rival Washington State.
In a statement, Petersen says he'll be a "Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge."
Helton remains at USC — for now: Clay Helton remains USC's football coach for now, in spite of a report suggesting otherwise.
Multiple people familiar with the situation confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that no decision has yet been made on the embattled Trojans coach. But the fact that Helton's status has yet to change, following the official conclusion of the regular season on Saturday, does not mean that Helton's job is safe.
You have free articles remaining.
A report from Sports Illustrated on Sunday morning first suggested that Helton had already been fired. But that report has since been refuted by USC, as well as by other outlets, including another reporter from Sports Illustrated.
SEC fines Auburn $250,000: The Southeastern Conference has fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field celebrating an Iron Bowl victory.
It's the school's fourth violation of the league's policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court. The SEC announced the fine Monday, two days after fans almost completely covered the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium following the 11th-ranked Tigers' 48-45 win over No. 9 Alabama.
Auburn was fined for celebrations after the 2013 Iron Bowl that ended with the "Kick-Six" and after the 2017 upset of No. 1 Alabama that clinched the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.
Fans also stormed the basketball court at Auburn Arena after an upset of Kentucky in 2016.
The SEC fines start at $50,000 for a first offense and go up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent violations.
QB Bentley leaving South Carolina: Injured South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley says he's leaving the Gamecocks to play a final college football season elsewhere.
Bentley announced his choice on social media Monday, thanking teammates, coaches and fans for their support during his time as a starter the past three-and-a-half years. The quarterback says he believed it was in his best interest to "transfer to play my final year of eligibility."
Bentley will graduate on Dec. 16, meaning he could play immediately at his new school.
He was a senior starter when he broke his foot on the final play of South Carolina's 24-20 loss to North Carolina in August. He needed surgery and has not played since.
The 6-foot-4 Bentley started the final seven games of his freshman season in 2016 and held the job until his injury. He finished with 7,527 career passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.