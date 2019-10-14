Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley said that backup running back Alphonso Soko from Muscatine is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.
Soko was injured on a nine-yard, first-down run midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s 46-14 loss to No. 1-ranked North Dakota State.
“That is a little bit of a guess, but I'm sure enough to say it …" Farley said of Soko. "My guess is he might be done."
Farley also listed senior running back and leading rusher Trevor Allen as in the questionable/probable category for Saturday's game at home against South Dakota.
Kickoff times set: The starting time for Iowa State's Oct. 26 homecoming football game against Oklahoma State was determined Monday and television plans for Iowa and Illinois that day have been narrowed down.
The Cyclones will host the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium that day in a game to be aired nationally on FS1.
Iowa's game at Northwestern and Illinois' game at Purdue that day were previously announced for 11 a.m. kickoffs. The Hawkeyes' game will be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2, with a determination made following this week's games, while the Big Ten Network will air the Fighting Illini.
Hall honored: Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named by the Big 12 Conference as its co-newcomer of the week on Monday for his performance against West Virginia.
You have free articles remaining.
The true freshman from Wichita, Kansas, rushed for a career-high 132 yards on 26 carries and scored three touchdowns in ISU's 38-17 road victory. Hall is the first Cyclone freshman to record a 100-yard rushing game since David Montgomery in 2016.
Hall shared the award with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Lewis steps up: Iowa State was without two of its most impactful players on defense last week in its win against West Virginia in JaQuan Bailey and Greg Eisworth. The weight of their losses to injury are felt in the locker room, but the Cyclones look like they are better positioned to absorb those kinds of losses than ever before.
Former North Scott star Zach Petersen is coming into his own on the defensive line with two career starts under his belt in place of Bailey.
The loss of Eisworth is perhaps more impactful, but luckily for ISU, it has an experienced player in senior Braxton Lewis that can fill in and not only hold steady, but actually bow up and contribute.
“Obviously Greg is a great player, but I think one of the things we know is over the last two years, boy, Braxton Lewis has been probably just as important to this defense,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said Monday during the Big 12 teleconference. “Braxton being hurt in the early part of the season, we kind of missed him. It’s been really good to get Braxton back and really allowing him to settle into a home, to be honest with you. I thought he did an incredible job in the game.”
Lewis has been a utility player in the secondary the past couple years, and was on the move again last week at West Virginia as the star safety. He started alongside Justin Bickham and Lawrence White. His four tackles, interception and fumble recovery were a continuation of the kind of skills he showed as a 13-game starter last year.
— The Waterloo Courier and Ames Tribune contributed to this report.