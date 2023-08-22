Experience is an invaluable asset in any athletic endeavor.

The Augustana College football program will have an abundance of that this fall with 10 fifth-year starters back on the roster to join 15 fourth-year seniors.

All 10 of those fifth-years are taking advantage of an extra season of eligibility afforded by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are guys who will be looked upon for major production for the Vikings.

It all starts up front in the offensive line with three fifth-year returning starters in Daniel Skold, Jacob Uhlmann and Brayden Macdonald who man the interior line. Receivers Jordan Vesey (Rock Island) and Bobby Inserra also return for an extra season and join senior QB Cole Bhardwaj and returning senior running backs Ty Rivelli and Ian Gorken, who were the team’s No. 2 and 3 rushers last year behind the graduated Jacob Brooks.

The defense also has four fifth-year returners, touching all three levels of the defense. All four have been past All-CCIW selections. Tim Swaney returns at linebacker from a knee injury, Chase Tatum is back at end, Cole Romano on the interior and Nick Harper in the secondary.

Kicker Sidney Maroon is also back.

“Anytime that you can have kids that have been in your program that long, there’s an opportunity,” said seventh-year Viking head coach Steve Bell, who returns 24 starters from last year’s 5-5 club. “But you can’t get complacent, you know.

“If there’s one thing that I would probably point out out of all if it is the leadership those guys bring. It has been really, really good and they’ve taken ownership of the team.”

Their return also has expectations soaring on the Rock Island campus.

“There’s a lot of reps under a lot of guys’ belts,” said Vesey, who last year was fourth on the team in receptions (21), yards (311) and receiving TDs (3). “We have a bunch of guys who have been there and a bunch of guys who actually know what it takes to win those games and turn them into Ws instead of Ls.

“Expectations are as high as it goes. We want to finish at the top of the league; we know we have North Central in our conference and they’re national defending champion, but we want to be able to go toe-to-toe with them.”

Bhardwaj can only smile when thinking about that returning offensive line in front of him this season and what that could mean.

“With the amount of experience coming back, it should be a very, very electric offense,” said Bhardwaj.

And it all starts up front.

According to Skold, he, Uhlmann and Macdonald have lived together for at least three years, Uhlmann and Skold all five years on campus.

“For me personally, the biggest thing was the boys,” said Skold of his reasons for coming back. “We all decided to come back. I love them and I love playing football. Last year, even though we were 5-5, we were really close in a couple of those games and I was hoping that if all of us come back, maybe we can take that next step and win a lot of games this year.”

Those three, along with senior Cain Johnson from Galesburg and junior Jakob North from Fulton all return to lead an experienced offensive bunch, one that Bell feels has more explosiveness than any of his previous teams.

But it all folds back into the line.

“I said to our guys the other day and that I’m going to apologize to all the skill guys in the room, but we’re going to win games because of our upfront offensive linemen and our upfront defensive linemen,” said Bell. “That’s it. That’s how important those cats are.”

Even with all of the experience back, there are no guarantees in what is shaping up to be another tough conference race. Defending NCAA Division III national champ North Central, Wheaton and Washington University-St. Louis were all selected ahead of the Vikings in a recent coaches poll.

The Vikings, though, are taking that in stride and not letting it alter their expectations.

“I think the level of expectation is really high and it should be,” said Bell. “But again, just because you’ve got experience back and there’s whatever the amount of fifth-years doesn’t mean anything other than you do have those guys back on your football team.

“Now, the next step is producing in those six, seven, eight moments in a game when those plays show up” and determine the outcome of a game.

The Vikings, though, are in a solid starting spot as they prepare for the Sept. 2 season opener at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.

What the team gets accomplished in the next 11 weeks will be interesting to watch.

“This is the team that will finally break 5-5,” said Bhardwaj. “The goal is the playoffs.”