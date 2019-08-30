Miami (Ohio) (0-0) at No. 20 Iowa (0-0)
Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
Time: 6:40 p.m. TV: FS1
Radio: WOC-AM 1420
Twitter: @TheIowaHawkeyes.
Series: Iowa leads 4-0. Last meeting: Iowa jumped out to a 35-7 lead and cruised to a 45-21 win in 2016.
Game notes: Iowa is favored by 22 points. … Miami's last win over a Big Ten team came in 2003, when it beat Northwestern 44-14. … The Hawkeyes led the Big Ten and tied for second in the country last season with 20 interceptions. Over the last two seasons, no school had more picks than Iowa (41). … Iowa is 96-32-2 in season-opening games. That includes a 17-3 record under coach Kirk Ferentz, who is 17-1 since 2001 and has won five straight openers. … Miami will look to continue the momentum it built in finishing with six wins in its last nine games in 2018. … The RedHawks lost three-year starting QB Gus Ragland and have yet to announce which of the three underclassmen listed on their depth chart will make the start. … WR Jack Sorenson had 52 catches for 742 yards last season and should serve as a security blanket in the RedHawks' rebuilt passing attack. … Iowa hosts Rutgers in a Beg Ten game next week.
Akron (0-0) at Illinois (0-0)
Site: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Time: 11 a.m. TV: BTN (BTN2GO.com)
Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230.
Twitter: @IlliniFootball
Series: Illinois leads 1-0. Last meeting: Illinois won 38-7 at Memorial Stadium in 1996.
Game notes: Illinois has 21 consecutive home-opening victories, the fourth longest active streak in the nation behind only Florida (29), Oklahoma State (23) and Wisconsin (23). … Illinois is 91-33-5 all-time in home openers, and has won eight straight season starters. … The Illini landed six new power-five transfers who will be eligible this season, including starting QB Brandon Peters. … The Illini averaged 243.0 rushing yards per game in 2018, good for 12th-best in FBS, 2nd-best in the Big Ten and fifth on the Illinois season rushing average list. … Akron offensive lineman Ryan Beckman in the nephew of former Illinois coach Tim Beckman. … Former St. Ambrose standout WR Zach Grant, who transferred to Illinois, is now an offensive graduate assistant on the Illini staff. ... Illinois plays at Connecticut next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Northern Iowa (0-0) at No. 21 Iowa State (0-0)
Site: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa.
Time: 11 a.m. TV: FS1
Radio: KBOB-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB; @UNIFootball
Series: ISU leads 22-6-3. Last meeting: After losing to the Panthers in 2016, ISU rolled to a 42-24 victory in 2017.
Game notes: Iowa State was ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in 41 years. … Northern Iowa has split the last four meetings with the Cyclones, and it handed coach Matt Campbell a 25-20 loss in his debut at the school in 2016. … The Cyclones return 11 players on defense and 11 players on offense who have started at least three games in their respective careers. … Northern Iowa freshman QB Will McElvain was offered a preferred walk-on spot at Iowa State as a defensive back. But the former Des Moines Lincoln High star opted to stick at quarterback. … There are plenty of QC connections in this game. ISU has four QC preps on its roster – Darien Porter (Fr., WR, Bettendorf), Evan Kilstrom (FR, OL, Pleasant Valley HS), Jared Rus (RS Fr., TE, North Scott HS) and Zach Peterson (Soph., DE, North Scott HS). QC preps Suni Lane (RS Jr. WR, Bettendorf) and Alphonso Soko (RS Soph., RB, Muscatine) are on the ISU roster. … ISU is off until its hosts Iowa on Sept. 14 (3 p.m., FS1).