Coe (0-0) at Augustana (0-0)
Site: Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Time: 1 p.m.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Series: Coe leads the series 4-3.
Game notes: This is the second of a home-and-home series in which the Vikings won 26-7 last year in Cedar Rapids. … Augustana is looking for its first home victory since Sept. 17, 2016 – a 41-14 victory over Carroll. Since then, the Vikings have dropped 12 straight at home. … Coe is coming in off a 6-4 2018 season which included a fifth-place 5-3 record in the American Rivers Conference. … Augie is building off a 4-6 season that included a seventh-place CCIW finish of 3-6. … Augie coach Steve Bell is expecting two freshmen — Craig Shelton (WR, Oak Park River Forest HS) and Chase Tatum (DE, Princeton) — to see considerable playing time. Other freshmen on the two-deep are: Cole Alberts (OT, Weatherford, Texas), Daniel Skold (OG, Plainfield), Nick Harper (CB, Stagg HS), Xavier Buckley (DB, Chicago Notre Dame), Frank Giamarusti (DB, Chicago Notre Dame). … An experienced Kohawks club comes to the Quad-Cities, including starting NT Nolan Melchert, a junior who prepped at Davenport Assumption HS. He is the only QC prep on the Coe two-deep. … There are five other local preps on the Coe roster: Heath Henderson (Soph., LB, Geneseo), Cole Hunzeker (Sr., LB, Geneseo), Liam McConville (Jr., TE, Alleman HS), Brandon Schlichting (Fr., QB, Assumption HS), and Cooper Zeck (Fr., TE, Muscatine HS). … Augie has a bye next week before opening CCIW play on Sept. 21 when Augie hosts Elmhurst on family weekend.
St. Ambrose (0-0) at Missouri Baptist (0-1)
Site: W. Michael Ross Stadium, St. Louis
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Radio: KALA 88.5 HD2 & FM 106.1
Twitter updates: @BobbyMetcalf88
Series: SAU leads 3-1.
Game notes: St. Ambrose opens its season with a tough Mid-States Football Association Midwest League game against Missouri Baptist. The Fighting Bees squeaked by the Spartans 25-20 last year at Brady Street Stadium. … Dino Borrelli and John Benckendorf will split time at quarterback for the Bees. … Missouri Baptist dropped its season opener 14-10 to Lyon (Ark.), a game in which the Spartans led 10-7 through three quarters and outgained the Scots 317-171. … Chris Baldwin returns in the backfield for the Spartans after rushing for 168 yards in last year's meeting. … St. Ambrose is 8-4 in season openers under head coach Mike Magistrelli, 4-3 when opening the season on the road.
Rutgers (1-0) at No. 20 Iowa (1-0)
Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
Time: 11 a.m. TV: FS1
Radio: Iowa, WOC-AM 1420
Twitter: @TheIowaHawkeyes.
Series: Iowa leads 1-0. Last meeting: The Hawkeyes prevailed in Piscataway 14-7 three years ago.
Game notes: This is the Big Ten opener for both clubs. … Iowa is favored by 20 points. … A big key will be the interior play on each side. The Hawkeyes are still mixing and matching linemen in seeking the right combinations. … Rutgers coach Chris Ash grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa, about an hour's drive from Kinnick Stadium. ... Rutgers hasn't beaten a Top 25 opponent since 2009. The Scarlet Knights are 0-15 against Top 25 teams from the Big Ten since joining the league. ... Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a Newark native, caught a TD pass in last week's win over Miami. … Rutgers QB McLane Carter, a Texas Tech transfer, threw for 340 yards and two TDs in last week's 48-21 over UMass. But Carter also threw three picks — and Iowa had more interceptions that any team in the country in 2017-18. … The annual Cy-Hawk series matchup with in-state rival No. 25 Iowa State looms next week for the Hawkeyes. The Cyclones are off this week after surviving a scare from Northern Iowa in last week's opener.
Illinois (1-0) at UConn (1-0)
Site: Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.
Time: 2:30 p.m. TV: CBSSports.com
Radio: Illinois: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230;
Twitter: @IlliniFootball
Series: This is the first football meeting between the two.
Game notes: This is the first leg of a home-and-home series between the two programs. The Huskies will visit Champaign on Sept. 12, 2020. … Illinois is looking to break a streak of seven straight non-conference road losses dating back to 2008. … The Huskies haven't beaten any team in the Bowl Subdivision since October 2017. … The Illini offense rolled up 401 total yards with a balanced attack (207 on the ground and 194 through the air) in last week's 42-3 rout of Akron in Champaign. … Illinois defense allowed its fewest points (3), fewest yards (192) and secured its largest margin of victory (39) since a 52-3 win over Murray State on Sept. 3, 2016, Lovie Smith's first game at Illinois. That defense racked up 12 tackles-for-loss and six sacks while forcing the Zips into two turnovers. … UConn opened with a 24-21 victory over Wagner. … Connecticut WR Quayvon Skanes led Phillips Academy to the Illinois Class 4A state championship his senior year, becoming the first Public League team to win a state championship. … The Illini host Eastern Michigan next week (11 a.m./BTN).
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com