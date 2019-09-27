Augustana (2-0, 1-0 CCIW) at Ill. Wesleyan (0-2, 0-1)
Site: Tucci Stadium, Bloomington
Time: 1 p.m.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Series: IWU leads 46-37-1.
Game notes: Illinois Wesleyan won 41-24 last year in Rock Island. … This is Augie's first road game of the season. … The Titans come into this game looking for their first victory, but don't be deceived. Ranked No. 15 in the D3football preseason poll, IWU's losses are to No. 16 UW-LaCrosse (33-27 in OT in a game in which IWU gained 544 yards, but had seven turnovers) and No. 11 Wheaton (24-10). “You have to disregard everything you see in terms of record,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “They are obviously a very good football team that happened to play two very good opponents.” … IWU is 0-2 for the first time since 2005. … The Vikings were among teams receiving votes in this week's AFCA Division III poll. Bell downplayed what is believed to be Augie's first national poll appearance since the 2005 season. … IWU has a new defensive coordinator this season (Grant Caserta). Bell says that has changed a few of IWU's looks, but it is still a stout unit. … Former Rock Island prep Ian Purvis (Fr., DB) is on the Titans roster. … Augie comes into the game averaging 48.0 points per contest and allowing 8.0. IWU averages 18.5 ppg and allows 28.5 ppg. … Augie averages 448.5 yards per game offense and allows 237.0. IWU averages 347.5 yards per game and allows 345.0. … Augie hosts Millikin (2-0, 1-0 CCIW/hosting Wheaton today) next Saturday in the 1 p.m. homecoming game at Lindberg Stadium.
St. Ambrose (1-2) at St. Francis (Ind.) (2-0)
Site: Bishop D'Arcy Stadium, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Time: 11 a.m.
Radio: KALA 88.5 HD2 & FM 106.1
Twitter updates: @BobbyMetcalf88
Series: St. Francis leads 11-1
Game notes: St. Francis has won the last four games in the series. While earlier games were competitive, the last two Mid-States Football Association cross-over contests have been lopsided (49-21 two years ago and 60-14 last year). … Nationally third-ranked SFU ranks No. 1 in NAIA play in sacks, averaging five per game. That may not bode well as Dino Borrelli, one of SAU's rotating QBs, is nursing an ankle injury. … Coach Mike Magistrelli is hoping to punch up the offense by moving Isaiah Hawkins back to RB after playing the first three games at WR. His return to the backfield coincides with Jake Osterberger (ankle) being questionable. … The Fighting Bee defense should also get a boost this week. Junior DL Bernard Buhake, who led SAU last season with 9.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks, will be back in the lineup after ironing out an eligibility issue. … SFU QB Matt Crable is a two-time MSFA Mideast League Offensive Player of the Week. He threw for six touchdowns in a 56-6 win over St. Francis (Ill.) last week. … SAU is averaging 23.0 points per game and allowing 35.3. SFU averages 42.5 points per game and allows 11.0 ppg. The Fighting Bees averages 267.0 yards offense per game and are being touched for 351.7 yards per outing. SFU averages 373.5 yards per game and allows 290.0. … SAU does not play again until a road game at Olivet Nazarene at 6 p.m. On Oct. 12.
Middle Tennessee (1-2) at No. 14 Iowa (3-0)
Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
Time: 11 a.m. TV: ESPN2
Radio: WOC-AM 1420
Twitter: @TheIowaHawkeyes.
Series: First meeting.
Game notes: This is Iowa's final non-conference game before returning to Big Ten play. … Carson King, who has raised over $1.7 million for the Stead Family Hospital in Iowa City after a sign requesting funds for Busch Light beer went viral, will be honored at the end of the first quarter. … A banged up Iowa defensive secondary will have its hands full with MTSU QB Asher O'Hara. He has completed 70.8 percent of his passes this season and is averaging 267 yards passing this season. … The Blue Raiders have knocked off five Power Five teams in coach Rick Stockstill's 14 seasons. The last of those was a 2017 victory over Syracuse. … Iowa kicker Keith Duncan is one of just five kickers nationally with at least eight tries to be perfect on field goals. ... MTSU is 67-7 under Stockstill when scoring at least 30 points. But the Hawkeyes are allowing just 10.3 points an outing, which ranks seventh in the nation. ... Iowa is seeking its fifth 4-0 start under head coach Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes went on to win at least 10 games in 2003, 2009 and 2015. … Iowa averages 28.7 points per game and allows just 10.3. MTSU averages 28 ppg and allows 35.7. Iowa averages 405.3 yards per game and allows 262.7. MTSU averages 414.7 ppg and allows 460.7. … Iowa returns to Big Ten play next week at Michigan (11 a.m./Fox)
Iowa State (2-1) at Baylor (3-0)
Site: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
Time: 2:30 p.m. TV: ESPN
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB
Series: Baylor leads 9-8.
Game notes: The Cyclones have won the last two games in the series, including last season's 28-14 victory in Ames. … This is the Big 12 opener for both teams. … Baylor is one of three undefeated teams left in he Big 12. … ISU QB Brock Purdy broke ISU’s single-game total offense record (510) in last week's victory over Louisiana-Monroe, becoming the first player in Big 12 history to record over 400 yards passing with three rushing TDs and three passing TDs in a game. His six TDs responsible for vs. ULM also tied a school record. He played just three quarters and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. … Iowa State is averaging 9.0 yards per touch from scrimmage, ranking 10th nationally, and 531.7 yards of total offense, 13th in the nation, and allows 333 yards defensively, The Cyclones average 39.3 points per game and allow 21.3. … Baylor enters the game averaging 46,7 points per game and allowing 14.7. The Bears average 497.0 yards offense per game and 261.7 yards defensively (2nd in the league behind Kansas State's 256.0). … ISU hosts TCU next Saturday at 11 a.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU).
MVFC games
Robert Morris (1-3) at No. 20 Youngstown State (3-0), 5 p.m./ESPN+
No. 7 Northern Iowa (2-1) at No. 5 Weber State (1-2), 7 p.m./Pluto
- By Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com