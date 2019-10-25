Augustana (4-2, 3-2) at Wheaton (6-0, 5-0)
Site: McCully Stadium, Wheaton
Time: 1 p.m.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Series: Wheaton leads 32-29-2
Game notes: The Thunder, ranked fifth in the country, have won the last 12 meetings in the series and not many of those have been close with the average score favoring Wheaton 30.7-12.7. … Augie has not scored more than 17 points vs. the Thunder since a 28-24 loss in 2007. … The Vikings had better be ready from the start as Wheaton has put away games quickly this season, out-scoring foes 73-14 in the first quarter and outscoring them 274-44 (35.7-7.3) overall. “Absolutely critical,” Augie coach Steve Bell said of a good start similar to last week's in a 71-0 rout of North Park. “You have to be able to get out of the gate. If you get down against a team like that, it's even tougher sledding.” … Wheaton's two-deep features players from 18 states. … Wheaton has put up some unbelievable numbers this season, averaging 509.7 yards offense per game and holding to foes to 178.3 per game and outscoring opponents 45.7-13.0 for the season. … Augie averages 33.4 points per contest and allows 18.6, while averaging 408.6 yards per game offense and allowing 330.4 yards. … Next Saturday, Augie is at Washington-University at 1 p.m.
Coach Bell: “It all comes down to individual matchups at some point. They are good. They've got some real nice players up front defensively and offensively they are good up front, but they have some nice skill at running back and receiver. It will be tough sledding, there's no doubt. … They are at a certain level and you hope you rise up to it. You hope they make some mistakes – get some turnovers, don't convert, drive the ball down the field and stall.”
No. 20 Iowa (5-2, 2-2) at Northwestern (1-5, 0-4)
Site: Ryan Field, Evanston
Time: 11 a.m. TV: ESPN2
Radio: WOC-AM 1420
Twitter: @TheIowaHawkeyes
Series: Iowa leads 50-27-3
Game notes: Iowa has lost three straight in the series, all by seven points or fewer. … Iowa QB Nate Stanley has nine touchdown passes this season and 61 in his career, tied with Drew Tate for second all-time in program history. He trails Chuck Long (74) on Iowa's all-time list. … Hawkeye WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette has 991 career receiving yards and needs nine yards to become the 42nd player in program history to reach 1,000 yards receiving. … The Hawkeyes have allowed just 98 first downs (14.0 per game), sixth fewest in the country and second in the Big Ten. … Iowa averages 25.0 points per game and allows 11.6. The Hawkeyes average 405.6 yards per game and allow 275.0. … NU averages 12.5 ppg and allows 25.2. The Wildcats average 277.2 yards and allow 345.7 per game. … Iowa is off next week, returning to play at Wisconsin on Nov. 9 (TBA).
Illinois (3-4, 1-3) at Purdue (2-5, 1-3)
Site: Ross-Adam Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
Time: 11 a.m. TV: BTN
Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230
Twitter: @IlliniFootball
Series: is tied 44-44-6
Game notes: Purdue has won three straight meetings over the Illini since Illinois' 48-14 victory in 2015. … The teams play for the coveted Cannon rivalry trophy. Purdue leads that battle 36-28-2 since its inception. … Illinois is looking to follow up its signature 24-23 victory over then-No. 6 Wisconsin last week. … The Illini lead the nation in both forced fumbles (13) and fumble recoveries (12). The defense also ranks sixth in turnovers gained (17), seventh in FBS in defensive TDs (2), ninth in tackles for loss per game (8.3), and 10th in turnover margin (+1.00). … Illinois averages 29.7 points per game and allows 29.6. … The Illini average 334.3 yards per game and allow 432.4. … Purdue averages 26.3 points and allows 29.3 per game. The Boilermakers average 384.9 points per game and allow 432.7. … Next Saturday, Illinois hosts Rutgers on dad's weekend/military appreciation game (2:30 p.m./BTN).
Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3) at No. 23 Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)
Site: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
Time: 2:30 p.m. TV: FS1
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB
Series: OSU leads 31-19-3
Game notes: ISU ended a six-game losing streak to OSU with a 48-42 win in Stillwater last year. The last four ISU-OSU games have been decided by a one-possession score: 35-31 in 2015, 38-31 in 2016, 49-42 in 2017, 48-42 in 2018. … This is ISU's homecoming game. … The Cyclones have won five straight Big 12 home games, a school record. … ISU has had more yards of total offense than its opponent in six of seven games this year (Baylor). … The Cyclones' opponents have not scored a first quarter offensive TD this season. … The Cyclones average 37.1 points per game and allow 21.3. ISU averages 481.1 yards offense and 333.9 yards defensively. … OSU averages 38.0 points per game and allows 30. The Cowboys are No. 2 in the big 12, averaging 519.9 yards per game and allow 333.9. … Next Saturday, ISU travels to face Oklahoma (TBA).
MVFC games
Western Illinois (0-7, 0-3) at RV Youngstown State (4-3, 0-3), 1 p.m./ESPN+
No. 11 Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-1) at Missouri State (1-5, 1-2), 2 p.m./ESPN+
No. 1 North Dakota State (7-0, 3-0) at No. 3 South Dakota State (6-1, 3-0), 2 p.m.
Indiana State (3-4, 1-2) at No. 8 Illinois State (5-2, 2-1), 2 p.m./ESPN3
RV Southern Illinois (3-4, 1-2) at South Dakota (3-4, 2-1), 4 p.m./ESPN+
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com