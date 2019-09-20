Elmhurst (0-1) at Augustana (1-0)
Site: Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Time: 6 p.m.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Series: Augie leads 55-8-1.
Game notes: The Vikings won last year's meeting 35-0 in Elmhurst. … This is the CCIW opener for both clubs. … It is family weekend on the Augustana campus. … In a 41-3 victory over Coe two weeks ago, the Vikings snapped a 12-game home losing streak. … In the opening victory, fifth-year senior QB Zach Fuller completed 16 of 24 passes for 238 yards and four TDs. He connected with seven receivers, four of whom had three catches, including senior Tom Dolis with two TDs. … Coach Steve Bell reported his club used last week's off week to get healthy and work on smoothing out some rough edges. … Elmhurst opened its season last week with a 48-22 loss to Aurora University. … The Bluejays are in a rebuild under first-year coach Jeff McDonald, who served for two years as Illinios Wesleyan defensive coordinator. … Augie is at Illinois Wesleyan (0-1, at Wheaton this evening) next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Siena Heights (2-0) at St. Ambrose (1-1)
Site: Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Time: 1 p.m.
Radio: KALA 88.5 HD2 & FM 106.1
Twitter updates: @BobbyMetcalf88
Series: Tied 1-1.
Game notes: The teams have had two competitive games in the set. SAU won 20-19 in 2015 and Siena Heights took a 21-17 decision in 2017. … This is a Mid-States Football Association crossover game as well as SAU's home opener after having a home game canceled and two road games. … Siena Heights, coming off a 6-0 victory over Robert Morris in another MSFA crossover contest, jumped to No. 22 in this week's NAIA poll. SAU has not beat a ranked opponent at home since 2015. … SAU will be without a few players this week because of undisclosed injuries. DB Jett Haas and DL Zach Barish are both out, while DBs Greg Burnett Jr. and Collin Etherton are questionable. CB Vince Shaw is expected to play after missing last week's game. … SAU coach Mike Magistrelli said that injured WR Tom Macari (Jr., Plainfield South HS) was back in Plainfield after having surgery over the weekend to repair a broken tibia and fibula suffered in last week's 49-14 loss at No. 7 Marian. "He hopes to make it back in time for the homecoming game this weekend," Magistrelli told staffer Bobby Metcalf this week. "All his texts have been real positive, which, I didn't expect anything different from Tom." … Siena Heights is allowing just 9.0 points per game this season. … SAU faces another tough road test next Saturday at No. 3 St. Francis, Ind., at 11 a.m.
Nebraska (2-1) at Illinois (2-1)
Site: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Time: 7 p.m. TV: BTN
Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230;
Twitter: @IlliniFootball
Series: Nebraska leads 12-3-1.
Game notes: The Illini dropped a 54-35 decision in Lincoln last year. … This is the Big Ten opener for both. … It is Illinois' hall of fame weekend. Members of the 2019 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame, including linebacker Simeon Rice and wide receiver David Williams, will be honored at the game. … Illinois ranks second in FBS in TFLs per game (11.0) and ninth in FBS in sacks per game (4.0). … Junior Illinois kicker James McCourt has kicked two 50-yard+ field goals already this season. His 57-yarder last weekend in a 34-31 loss to Eastern Michigan tied a school record for longest field goal. … Nebraska is 0-6 on the road in coach Scott Frost's two seasons at Nebraska. ... Both teams are averaging over 400 yards and allowing over 300 yards per game. Illinois averages 34.7 points per game and allows 20. Nebraska averages 36.7 ppg and allows 21.0. … Illinois is off next weekend, returning to play at Minnesota on Oct. 5.
Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) at Iowa State (1-1)
Site: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa.
Time: 11 a.m. TV: FS1
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB
Series: ISU leads 1-0
Game notes: The only previous meeting between the schools came in 1980 when the Cyclones beat the Sun Belt Conference rep 42-7. … ISU is seeking to get back in the win column after having its school-record-tying seven-game home-field winning streak snapped last Saturday in an 18-17 loss to No. 19 Iowa. … The Cyclone defense has been a stingy unit. In its first two games, that group (allowing 12.0 ppg in regulation) has given up one touchdown in regulation play, tying for second in the nation (0- Wisconsin, 1- Iowa State, 1- Georgia). … Senior DE JaQuan Bailey needs one sack to become ISU’s all-time career sack leader. He is tied for first with Shawn Moorehead (2004-06) with 18.5. … The Cyclone offense has only one true 3-and-out this season, tying for third nationally. ISU has gained at least 20 yards in 18 of 23 drives this season. … ISU is at Baylor next Saturday (2:30 p.m.) in the Big 12 Conference opener.
MVFC games
Eastern Illinois (0-3) at RV Indiana State (1-2), noon/ESPN+
Tennessee Tech (2-1) at Western Illinois (0-3), 3 p.m./ESPN3,
RV Idaho State (1-1) at No. 8 Northern Iowa (1-1), 4 p.m./PSN/ESPN+
RV Southern Illinois (2-1) at Arkansas State (1-2), 6 p.m./ESPN3
RV Northern Arizona (2-1) at No. 10 Illinois State (2-1), 6:30 p.m./ESPN+