Carroll (2-6, 1-6 CCIW)
at Augustana (4-4, 3-4 CCIW)
Site: Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Time: 1 p.m.
Series: Augie leads 23-15-2
Game notes: Since Carroll returned to the CCIW in 2016, the Vikings have won two of three meetings, including last year's 24-14 road victory. … It is senior day on the Augie campus with 26 seniors being recognized before their final home game. … Augie junior DB John Kappel is questionable for today with a left leg injury. The seriousness of the injury, suffered late in last week's 35-14 loss at Washington University, had yet to be determined. If he won't be able to go, it is most likely that freshman Xavier Buckley (Chicago Notre Dame) will get his first start. … Senior RB Bobby Jarosz is third in the league, averaging 89.8 yards rushing per game. He comes into today's game with 718 yards, hoping to reach 1,000 yards. … Viking senior DE Xavier Holley leads the league with 16.5 tackle-for-loss and is second with 10.5 sacks. … Augie averages 31.5 points per contest and allows 21. The Vikings average 379.5 yards per game offense and allow 300.4. Carroll is eighth in the league in both scoring offense (17.9 points per game) and scoring defense (37.6). The Pioneers average 274.5 yards per game offense and allow 439.25. … Next Saturday, Augie closes the season at Carthage in a 1 p.m. contest.
St. Francis, Ill., (3-6, 2-2)
at St. Ambrose (3-4, 3-1)
Site: Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Time: 1 p.m.
Radio: KALA 88.5 HD2 & FM 106.1
Series: SAU leads 14-10
Game notes: St. Ambrose snapped a three-game losing streak to the Fighting Saints with last year's 33-19 Mid-States Football Association Midwest League road victory. … The Saints have relied on the ground game this season, averaging 237.4 yards rushing per game, a mark that ranks No. 9 in all of NAIA. ... USF's defense has been decent against the run (154 per game), but they have allowed 281.7 passing. … USF RB Dwayne Milton is the NAIA's leading rusher with 1,168 yards. He ranks No. 7 in scoring with 84 points and is No. 6 in all-purpose yards (1,231). … SAU ranks No. 1 in the country having made all 22 PAT attempts. Tom Gillen is 20-for-20 and Brendan Latham is 2-for-2. … SAU averages 25.6 points per game and allows 27.0. The Bees average 308.4 yards offense per game and give up 336.9. … USF averages 25.2 points per game and allows 41.8. The Saints average 341.1 yards per game and allow and average of 435.7. … Next Saturday, St. Ambrose closes the season with a 7 p.m. game at Robert Morris University.
Illinois (5-4, 3-3)
at Michigan State (4-4, 2-3)
Site: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
Time: 2:30 p.m. TV: FS1
Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230
Series: MSU leads 26-18-2
Game notes: Illinois and Michigan State have met only once in the last six seasons, a 31-27 Illinois win in Champaign in 2016. … Illinois' last win over MSU in East Lansing was a 23-20 victory in 2006. Rock Island's Jason Reda hit a 39-yard field goal with six seconds left to win the game. … The Illini need one more win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. … On Thursday, Illinois coach Lovie Smith surprised WR Donny Navarro (Soph., Neuqua Valley HS) with a scholarship. Navarro (11 catches, 183 yards, 1 TD) was a walk-on who transferred from Valparaiso. ... Illinois is on a three-game winning streak for the first time since starting the 2011 season 6-0. … Illinois has not won four straight Big Ten games since the 2001 Big Ten Championship team finished the regular season with seven straight conference victories. … Coach Lovie Smith's Illini rank first in the nation in defensive touchdowns (5), turnovers gained (22), forced fumbles (17), and fumble recoveries (15). … Illinois averages 30.0 points per game and allows 24.8. … The Illini average 325.8 yards per game and allow 396.6. … MSU averages a league-low 15.3 points per game and allows 36.5 per game. The Spartans average 281.5 yards per game and allow 444.6. … Illinois is of next week, returning to face Iowa on Nov. 23 in Iowa City.
No. 18 Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)
at No. 16 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2)
Site: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.
Time: 3:05 p.m. TV: KLJB
Radio: WOC-AM 1420
Twitter: @TheIowaHawkeyes
Series: Wisconsin leads 47-43-2
Game notes: Iowa has lost three straight and six of the last seven to the Badgers with only a 10-6 victory in 2015 at Camp Randall breaking up the losing skid. … Five of those Badger wins came in Iowa City. … The teams are playing for the Heartland Trophy. … Wisconsin comes in off a bye week and having lost two straight (24-23 at Illinois and 38-7 at No. 3 Ohio State). … Iowa has allowed nine touchdowns in seven games. Among Big Ten schools, only Ohio State (six) has allowed fewer. Iowa is the only team in the country not to allow a rush over 20 yards this season. … Iowa K Keith Duncan is tied for first in the country with 19 field goals made. He is 19-of-22 on field goal attempts and 18-of-18 on PAT attempts. He is two from tying the school record for FGs in a season. … Iowa averages 24.4 points per game and allows 10.1 points per game, the lowest in the Ferentz era at Iowa. The Hawkeyes average 392.6 yards per game and allow 265.9. … Wisconsin averages 35.6 ppg and allows 11.4. The Badgers, led by Heisman hopeful RB Jonathan Taylor (126.1 yards per game), average 412.1 yards and allow 223.5 per game. … Iowa hosts West Division-leading Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) next Saturday.
Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12)
at Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1)
Site: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.
Time: 7 p.m. TV: KLJB
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB
Series: OU leads 75-6-2
Game notes: ISU won the last game in the series in Norman, 38-31, to end an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners while recording its biggest road win over a ranked team in school history (No. 3). … ISU has won seven Big 12 road games (2-1 this year) in the last three years (2017-19) after winning just two Big 12 road contests from 2013-16. The Cyclones won back-to-back conference road games in consecutive weeks (West Virginia, Texas Tech) for the first time since 1989. … ISU has held a lead or been tied in the fourth quarter in all three losses this season, including two weeks ago in a 34-27 homecoming loss to Oklahoma State. … No. 9-ranked Sooners QB Jalen Hurts has rushed for 801 yards, passed for 2,469 and had a hand in scoring 34 TDs this season. He leads the Big 12 in total offense per game (408.8). … The Cyclones average 37.1 points per game and allow 21.3. ISU averages 481.1 yards offense and 333.9 yards defensively. … OU leads the Big 12 averaging 49.2 points per game and allows 23.0. The Sooners average a league-best 598.4 yards per game and allow 338.8, second-best in the league. … Next Saturday, ISU hosts Texas (2:30 p.m./FS1).
MVFC games
RV Youngstown State (5-4, 1-4) at South Dakota (3-6, 2-3), 2 p.m./ESPN+
No. 11 Illinois State (6-3, 3-2) at No. 4 South Dakota State (7-2, 4-1), 2 p.m.
Missouri State (1-7, 1-4) at RV Southern Illinois (5-4, 3-2), 2 p.m/ESPN3
Western Illinois (1-8, 1-4) at No. 1 North Dakota State (9-0, 5-0), 2:30 p.m./ESPN+
Indiana State (3-6, 1-4) at No. 5 Northern Iowa (6-3, 4-1), 4 p.m./ESPN+
— Compiled by Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com