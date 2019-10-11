Augustana (3-1, 2-1 CCIW) at No. 9 North Central (3-1, 2-1)
Site: Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, Naperville
Time: 1 p.m.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Series: Augie leads 57-31-1
Game notes: Augustana has lost the last 13 straight to North Central (being outscored 506-163), approaching a 15-game Viking winning streak from 1989-2003. … NCC is coming in off a 35-21 road loss to then 9th-ranked Wheaton. … The Thunder have outscored foes 124-30 in the first half of games this season. … The footballs could be flying a bit today in this one. NCC QB Broc Rutter leads the CCIW 1,414 yards and 14 TDs. Augie senior QB Zach Fuller has thrown for 945 yards and 11 TDs. … That being said, Augie hopes to be able to run the ball a bit against a defense that is allowing just 47 yards per game rushing and 1.7 yards per carry. The Vikings average 180.8 yards per game and 4.4 yards per rush. … Augie averages 38.2 points per contest and allows 12.8, while averaging 436.5 yards per game offense and allowing 302.2 yards. … NCC averages 46.8 ppg and allows 15.2 ppg. The Cardinals average 557.8 yards per game and allow 271.8. … Next Saturday, Augie hosts North Park (0-4, 0-3 CCIW/hosts No. 5 Wheaton today).
St. Ambrose (1-3, 1-0) at Olivet Nazarene (2-3, 1-0)
Site: Ward Field, Bourbonnais
Time: 6 p.m.
Radio: KALA 88.5 HD2 & FM 106.1
Twitter updates: @BobbyMetcalf88
Series: SAU leads 16-9
Game notes: ONU has won the last three games by an average score of 27-15. … St. Ambrose is back in action following a second off week. … SAU's last game was a 31-13 loss to eighth-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.), the Bees' third straight loss to a ranked opponent. … The Tigers are coming off a 28-13 win over Missouri Baptist and have lost three games by a combined 13 points, leading at some point in each of those. … The Tigers feature two strong RBs in LaShaun Rule (8.4 yards per carry) and Jayvion Daniels, who have combined for 694 yards. … St. Ambrose has been strong against the run, holding opponents to 2.7 yards per carry on average. … Dakota McManus (Sr., TE, Rockridge HS) has played in three games and caught one pass for three yards. Carson Caldwell (Fr., RB, Sherrard HS) is also on the ONU roster. ... SAU averages 20.5 points per game and allows 34.2. The Bees average 271.0 yards offense per game and give up 369.8. … ONU averages 26.6 points per game and allows 22.8. The Tigers average 309.8 yards per game and allow and average of 323.2. … Next Saturday, SAU hosts Trinity International (/hosting Mo. Baptist today) at 6 p.m.
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) at No. 17 Iowa (4-1, 1-1)
Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
Time: 6:44 p.m. TV: WQAD
Radio: WOC-AM 1420
Twitter: @sbatt79, @TheIowaHawkeyes.
Series: PSU leads 16-12.
Game notes: Penn State has won the five meetings in the series, including last year's 30-24 contest in University Park, Pa., when the Nittany Lions rallied for a 30-24 victory. … This is the second year in a row that these two meet in a battle of AP Top 25 clubs. … This is the 20th night game in Kinnick Stadium history. Iowa has a 13-6 record in those games. … Points could be at a premium tonight as the Hawkeyes allowed their first rushing touchdown of the season last week at Michigan – the only touchdown of the game. Iowa and Penn State are two of six schools in the country to allow one rushing touchdown or fewer. … PSU has allowed just 30 points in five victories (not more than 13 in a game), but this should be its toughest test of the season so far. … DE A.J. Epenesa leads a Hawkeye defense that ranks third in the country in scoring defense (8.8 ppg) and fifth in the country in total defense (254.2). Those marks rank third and fourth in the Big Ten, respectively. The Hawkeyes have allowed just 61 first downs, third fewest in the country and second in the Big Ten. … Iowa averages 27.4 points per game and allows just 8.8. The Hawkeyes average 424.2 yards per game and allow 254.2. … PSU averages 47.0 ppg and allows 7.4. The Nittany Lions average 499.6 yards and allow 240.4 per game. … Next Saturday, Iowa hosts Purdue (11 a.m./ESPN2)
No. 16 Michigan (4-1, 2-1) at Illinois (2-3, 0-2)
Site: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Time: 11 a.m. TV: WQAD-TV
Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230;
Twitter: @IlliniFootball
Series: Michigan leads 70-23-2
Game notes: Michigan is 8-1 in the last 10 meetings, having won the last four. … This is the first meeting between the two since 2016, when Michigan won 41-8 at the Big House. … Michigan has won 10 of its last 11 games in Champaign. … Illinois coming in off last week's 40-17 loss to Minnesota when it lost starting QB Brandon Peters to a first-half injury. Redshirt freshman Matt Robinson replaced him and gave the Illini a different look as more of a running threat. It’s not known who will start this week. … No. 16 Michigan was dominant defensively in a 10-3 win over Iowa, collecting eight sacks and forcing four turnovers. The Wolverines, however, rank in the bottom half of the Big Ten in scoring offense (ninth), total offense (10th) and rushing offense (11th). … Illinois averages 31.8 points per game and allows 28.4. The Illini average 353.8 yards per game and allow 423.6. … Michigan averages 28.0 points per game and allows 16.0. The Wolverines average 367.0 yards per game and allow 288.8. … Next Saturday, Illinois hosts No. xx Wisconsin (11 a.m./BTN).
Iowa State (3-2, 1-1) at West Virginia (3-2, 1-1)
Site: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W.Va.
Time: 3 p.m. TV: ESPN
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB
Series: WVU leads 5-2
Game notes: ISU won last year’s game 30-14, but has lost five of seven previous meetings. … Since 2017, Iowa State is 8-0 in October, all vs. Big 12 opponents. ISU and Alabama (6-0) are the only two “power 5” schools with perfect records in October since 2017. … Iowa State defeated TCU 49-24 last week as QB Brock Purdy again put up big aerial numbers. He has collected 300-plus yards of total offense for his fourth straight game and ranks fifth nationally with an average of 356.2 per game. West Virginia, in its first season under former Troy University coach Neal Brown, is coming off a 42-31 loss to Texas. Mountaineers QB Austin Kendall has passed for 1,238 yards and 9 touchdowns this season but has also thrown 7 interceptions. … The Cyclones average 37.6 points per game and allow 22.2. ISU averages 487.2 yards offense and allows 348 yards defensively. … WVU is ninth in the 10-team Big 12 in both points for (26.2) and against (28.8) per game. The Mountaineers are last in the league, averaging 353.4 yards per game and sixth, allowing 384.6. … Next Saturday, ISU is at Texas Tech (11 a.m./FS1).
MVFC games
Western Illinois (0-5, 0-1) at Indiana State (2-3, 0-1), noon/ESPN+
No. 10 Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-0) at No. 1 North Dakota State (5-0, 1-0), 1 p.m./ESPN+
South Dakota (2-3, 1-0) at Missouri State (1-3, 1-0), 2 p.m./ESPN3
No. 3 South Dakota State (4-1, 1-0) at No. 17 Youngstown State (4-1, 0-1), 5 p.m./ESPN+
No. 13 Illinois State (3-2, 0-1) at Southern Illinois (2-3, 0-1), 6 p.m./ESPN3
-- Compiled by Tom Johnston