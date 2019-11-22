Illinois (76-4, 4-3 Big Ten)
at No. 19 Iowa (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten)
Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
Time: 11 a.m. TV: BTN
Iowa radio: WOC-AM 1420; Illinois radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230
Series: Illinois leads 38-34-2
Game notes: While Iowa trails the all-time series, the Hawkeyes have won 13 of the last 16 meetings, 10 of the last 11 and five in a row. … The series is 18-18-2 in Iowa City. … It is senior day in Iowa City where 19 Hawkeyes will be honored. … Iowa and Illinois played in Week 11 last year and the Hawkeyes recorded the largest win in the 74-game series, 63-0. The 63-point margin of victory is Iowa’s largest in the Ferentz era and ties for the 12th-biggest in program history. … The Fighting Illini have won four straight games and are looking for their first three-game road winning streak in Big Ten play since 2001. … The Illini have forced at least two turnovers in all seven of their Big Ten games; Iowa QB Kyle Stanley has thrown just five interceptions in 2019. … Stanley is third with 36 straight starts and is two away from Jake Fromm's record of 38 straight QB starts. … Illinois leads the nation with six defensive touchdowns. … Illini LB Dele Harding leads the Big Ten with 12 tackles per game. ... Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has already broken the school record with 23 field goals. … Illinois averages 30.7 ppg and allows 25.7. The Illini average 333.7 yards offense per game and allow 409.5. … Iowa averages 24.0 points per game and allows 12.4. The Hawkeyes average 372.6 yards per game and allow 303.1. … In another West Division rivalry game next Friday (11 a.m., BTN), Iowa is at Nebraska (4-6, 2-5). … Illinois hosts Northwestern (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) next Saturday (11 a.m., FS1).
Kansas (3-7, 1-6 Big 12)
at Iowa State (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)
Site: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
Time: 11 a.m. TV: KLJB
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB
Series: Kansas leads 50-42-6
Game notes: ISU has won eight of the last nine games in the series and four in a row. … ISU has a 23-22-3 edge in game played in Ames. … It is senior day in Ames where 20 Cyclones will be honored. ISU is 9-10 in “senior day” games since 2000. … Iowa State’s offense has thrived in 2019, ranking in the top-25 nationally in passing offense (8th, 326.3), yards per play (12th, 6.77), total offense (14th, 477.9) and scoring (24th, 35.1). … ISU has recorded over 400 yards of total offense in nine of 10 games this season and outgained its opponents in eight games. … ISU is outscoring its opponents, 119-57, in the fourth quarter this season to rank in the top-10 nationally in fourth quarter scoring differential at +62. … A 36-yard Connor Assalley field goal as time expired gave ISU a 23-21 victory over No. 22 Texas last week, making ISU bowl eligible for the third straight season. … Kansas averages 24.5 points per game (second-worst in the league) and is worst, allowing 33.1 ppg. The Jayhawks are ninth in the 10-team in both offensive yards per game (375.4) and defensive yards per game (470.6). … The Cyclones average 35.1 points per game and allow 24.6 (third in the Big 12). ISU averages 477.9 yards offense and 356.5 yards defensively. … Next Saturday, ISU closes the regular season at Kansas State (game time, TBA).
MVFC games
No. 6 Illinois State (8-3, 5-2) at Youngstown State (5-6, 1-6), 11 a.m., ESPN+
Western Illinois (1-10, 1-6) at No. 9 Northern Iowa (7-4, 5-2), 1 p.m., ESPN3
Indiana State (4-7, 2-5) at Missouri State (1-9, 1-6), 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. 1 North Dakota State (11-0, 7-0) at No. 25 Southern Illinois (7-4, 5-2), 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. 5 South Dakota State (8-3, 5-2) at South Dakota (4-7, 3-4), 2 p.m., ESPN+
— compiled by Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com