Augustana (5-4, 4-4 CCIW)
at Carthage (4-5, 4-4 CCIW)
Site: Art Keller Field, Kenosha, Wis.
Time: 1 p.m.
Series: Augustana leads 66-18-4
Game notes: While the Vikings have the upper hand in the CCIW series, the Red Men have won four straight. The last two have been lopsided with Carthage winning 55-14 in 2017 and 38-9 last year, both those games in Rock Island. … Senior RB Bobby Jarosz comes into the game with 902 yards rushing after last week's career-high 184-yard performance in a 34-6 win over Carroll. He could become just the 19th player in Augie history with a 1,000-yard rushing season. … Fifth-year senior QB Zach Fuller has 17 TD tosses, which is tied for third most in a season. He is chasing the single-season mark for TD passes of 20 set by Kenny Anderson in 1968. David Lee had 18 in 2010 and Sam Frasco 17 in 2015. … Augie junior DB John Kappel is again out for this game. He suffered ACL and MCL injuries in his left knee late in a 35-14 loss at Washington University two weeks ago and said he will need off-season surgery. Freshman Xavier Buckley gets the start in his place. … Carthage comes in off a 55-6 loss to Wheaton. ... Augie averages 31.5 points per contest and allows 21. The Vikings average 379.5 yards per game on offense and allow 300.4. Carthage averages 24.6 points per game and allows 29.0. The Red Men average 352.7 yards per game of offense and allow 371.1.
Coach Steve Bell: “We want to be able to win six games, and I think that's huge for us moving in the right direction. Pressure means there's something on the line in Week 10, and that's a good thing. I think this senior group is ready for this, and we just have to take care of us. ... They're big up front and will be physical, they always have been. It'll be a blood-bath because they are always tough and physical.”
St. Ambrose (4-4, 4-1 MSFA Midwest)
at Robert Morris (4-5, 3-2 MSFA Midwest)
Site: Morris Field, Arlington Heights, Ill.
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KALA 88.5 HD2 & FM 106.1
Series: SAU leads 3-1
Game notes: In a Mid-States Football Association Midwest League series that is only four years old, St. Ambrose has won the last two games by a total of 16 points, including last year's 37-27 victory. … The Fighting Bees still have hopes of a Midwest League title share. They need NAIA's 10th-ranked St. Xavier Cougars (7-2, 5-0 Midwest) to lose to hosting St. Francis, Ill. (3-7, 2-3) this afternoon. … RMU sophomore RB Ke'von Johnson ranks No. 2 in the NAIA with 1,228 yards rushing and No. 3 in all-purpose yards (1,568). … SAU DBs Jeremiah Jackson (five) and Griffin Zajac (four) lead the Midwest League in interceptions. Jackson is also fourth in the league in tackles per game, averaging 9.0 per outing. … Coming into tonight's season finale, SAU averages 24.5 points per game and allows 24.5 (the best mark in the Midwest League). The Bees average 307.6 yards of offense per game and give up a Midwest League low 328.5. … RMU averages 25.8 points per game and allows 26.0. The Eagles average 371.2 yards per game and allow an average of 337.0.
No. 7 Minnesota (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)
at No. 23 Iowa (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)
Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
Time: 3:05 p.m. TV: KLJB
Radio: WOC-AM 1420
Series: Minnesota leads 62-48-2
Game notes: The Hawkeyes have won four straight and 14 of the last 18 meetings to narrow the series. … It is black out and military appreciation day on campus as the Hawkeyes host the West Division-leading Golden Gophers. … This is the first time since 2003 that both teams are ranked when they meet. … The teams are playing for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy that Iowa possesses. Minnesota holds a 42-40-2 advantage in the series with Floyd of Rosedale on the line. Iowa is 1-1 so far in its trophy games this season (W, 18-17 at Iowa State; L 24-22 at Wisconsin). … Iowa is 0-3 against ranked teams this season, falling 10-3 at No. 19 Michigan, 17-12 at home to No. 10 Penn State and 24-22 at No. 16 Wisconsin. … Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has 94 Big Ten Conference wins, one shy of tying Joe Paterno for No. 5 all-time in conference history. … Iowa is bowl eligible for the 18th time in the last 19 seasons. … Today's game marks the 130th anniversary of Iowa football. The Hawkeyes played their first football game on Nov. 16, 1889, against Grinnell. In the 1,255 games since beginning football in 1889, Iowa's record is 656-560-39 (.538). … Iowa averages 24.1 points per game and allows 11.7 points per game. The Hawkeyes average 381.8 yards per game and allow 288.9. … Minnesota averages 37.6 ppg and allows 20.7. The Gophers average 432.9 yards offense per game and allow 309.8. … In another West Division rivalry game next Saturday at 11 a.m., Iowa hosts Illinois (6-4, 4-3), which is has an off week this week.
No. 22 Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12)
at Iowa State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12)
Site: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
Time: 2:30 p.m. TV: FS1
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Series: Texas leads 14-2
Game notes: ISU's lone win over the Longhorns was 24-0 in 2015. … Texas is the only Big 12 Conference school that fourth-year Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is winless against. … Iowa State is trying to bounce back from a 42-41 loss to Oklahoma last week in a game that was ultimately decided by ISU's missed two-point conversion in the final minute of play. … ISU’s four losses this year were decided by one possession and by a combined 11 points, all to teams ranked in the most recent CFP poll: Iowa (18-17), Baylor (23-21), Oklahoma State (34-27), Oklahoma (42-41). … The Longhorns, who have lost to No. 1 LSU, No. 10 Oklahoma and TCU, moved into the AP Top 25 this week after rallying from a 14-point deficit to defeat Kansas State 27-24 on a field goal as time ran out. … The Cyclones average 36.4 points per game and allow 25.0. ISU averages 479.2 yards offense and 359.8 yards defensively. … Texas, which has scored at least 27 points in every game, averages 37.8 (second in the league), but are giving up 30.7 points per game (eighth in the 10-team league). The Longhorns average 476.7 yards per game and allow 447.6, third-worst in the league. … Next Saturday, ISU hosts Kansas (11 a.m./KLJB).
MVFC games
Missouri State (1-8, 1-5) at No. 7 Illinois State (7-3, 4-2), noon, NBCSCH/ESPN+
Youngstown State (5-5, 1-5) at Indiana State (3-7, 1-5), 1 p.m., ESPN+
RV Southern Illinois (6-4, 4-2) at Western Illinois (1-9, 1-5), 1 p.m., ESPN+
No. 4 Northern Iowa (7-3, 5-1) at No. 8 South Dakota State (7-3, 4-2), 2 p.m., ESPN3
South Dakota (4-6, 3-3) at No. 1 North Dakota State (10-0, 6-0), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
