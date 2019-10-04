Millikin (2-1, 1-1 CCIW) at Augustana (2-1, 1-1 CCIW)
Site: Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Time: 1 p.m.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Series: Augie leads 44-34-1.
Game notes: Millikin has won the last three meetings between the schools, the last two by identical 28-27 scores in games that have featured a little bit of everything, including lightning delays and remarkable comebacks. … The Vikings are trying to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 21-17 setback at pre-season ranked Illinois Wesleyan. That game turned when the Titans blocked a punt after Augie's first possession of the third quarter and returned it for their only score of the second half. … Augie QB Zach Fuller has completed 66 percent of his passes (59 of 89) for 780 yards and 10 TDs. … Viking senior Bobby Jarosz is averaging 96.3 yards rushing per game, second best in the CCIW. … Augie coach Steve Bell notes that MU has some dangerous receivers, led by 2018 first team All-CCIW pick Jordan Smith (averaging 27.1 yards per catch). QB Cal Pohrte is only completing 47.7 percent of his passes (42-88, four TDs), but has thrown for 245 yards per game. … Augie averages 37.7 points per contest and allows 12.3. MU averages 22.7 ppg and allows 30 ppg. … Augie averages 444.7 yards per game offense and allows 276.0 yards. MU averages 414.7 yards per game and allows 394.7. … Augie is at North Central (3-0, 2-0 CCIW/at Wheaton today) next Saturday.
No. 14 Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at No. 19 Michigan (3-1, 1-1)
Site: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Time: 11 a.m. TV: FOX
Radio: WOC-AM 1420
Twitter: @sbatt79
Series: Michigan leads 41-15-4.
Game notes: While the Wolverines have dominated this set, Iowa has won the last two meetings and five of the last six. Iowa beat Michigan 24-21 at home in the last meeting three years ago. … Michigan, celebrating homecoming, is a 3.5 point favorite. … This could be a pivotal game for both teams as far as keeping alive Big Ten title hopes. Iowa is seeking its first B10 title in 15 years. … Iowa has dropped its last three games on road against ranked teams since routing No. 20 Northwestern on Oct. 17, 2015. … See how Iowa's offense moves the ball. The Hawkeyes are averaging 5.2 yards per carry, rotating running backs Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson. The Wolverines were pushed around two weeks ago at Wisconsin and allowed Jonathan Taylor to run for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win. Conversely, Michigan averages just 130.5 yards rushing per game. … QB Nate Stanley has started the last 30 games (29-1) and the Hawkeyes have averaged 30.2 points per game in those starts. Stanley has attempted 136 passes without throwing an interception, the sixth longest active streak in the country. … Iowa averages 33.5 points per game and allows just 8.5. Michigan averages 32.0 ppg and allows 19.3. Iowa averages 465 yards per game and allows 251. Michigan averages 392 yards and allows 295.8. … Iowa hosts No. 12 Penn State next Saturday (6:30 p.m./Fox)
Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-0, 1-0)
Site: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
Time: 2:30 p.m. TV: BTN
Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230
You have free articles remaining.
Twitter: @IlliniFootball
Series: Minnesota leads 38-30-3.
Game notes: The Illini beat the Golden Gophers 55-31 last year in Champaign when the Illini rushed for 430 yards. … Minnesota is 22-12-2 vs. the Illini at home. … The Illini have scored 30+ points in all four games this season, tying for the third-longest such streak in program history and is the first since a program-record seven-game streak to end the 2001 season (includes Sugar Bowl). … With 134 yards on the ground against Nebraska in Illinois' last game, senior RB Reggie Corbin became the 18th Illini in program history to gain 2,000 career rushing yards. He sits at exactly 2,000 yards after registering his second straight and sixth-career 100-yard game against the Cornhuskers. ... Minnesota has allowed at least 21 points in every game and 31 or more in the last three games and still had enough offense to remain undefeated. … Illinois averages 35.5 points per game and allows 25.5. Minnesota averages 34.3 ppg and allows 29.8. Illinois averages 380.3 yards per game and allows 407.8. … Minnesota averages 389 yards per game and allows 331.0. … Illinois hosts No. 19 Michigan (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten/hosting No. 14 Iowa today) next Saturday at 11 a.m. (WQAD).
TCU (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State (2-2, 0-1)
Site: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
Time: 11 a.m. TV: ESPN2
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB
Series: Texas Christian leads the series 8-2
Game notes: TCU won last year's meeting 17-14 at TCU. … ISU won the last meeting in Ames, defeating No. 5 TCU, 14-7 in 2017. … ISU is 8-2 at home over the last two seasons. … ISU sophomore linebacker O'Rien Vance leads the Bg 12 in sacks with 5.5. … The Cyclones’ last three losses have been by a combined five points: Washington State (28-26), Iowa (18-17) and Baylor (23-21). ... ISU has lost the turnover margin seven times in the last eight games at 17-7 (-10). … TCU coach Gary Patterson is 6-2 all-time vs. Iowa State. … TCU kicker Jonathan Song leads the Big 12 in kick scoring, averaging 11.0 points per game. He has just one miss all season (9-of-10 FGs and 17-of-17 PATs). … TCU junior linebacker Garret Wallow lead the league in tackles, averaging 12.0 per game (31-17-48). He also is tops in TFLs with 10, including nine solos. … The Cyclones average 34.8 points per game and allow 21.8. … ISU averages 500 yards offense and allows 352.8 yards defensively. … TCU averages 40.5 points per game and allows 18.8. The Horned Frogs average 488.5 yards offense and allow a league-low 246.0 yards defensively. … ISU is at West Virginia (3-1, 1-0/hosts Texas today) next Saturday at 3 p.m. (ESPN).
MVFC games
No. 1 North Dakota State (4-0, 0-0) at No. 6 Illinois State (3-1, 0-0), noon/NBCSCH/ESPN+
RV Indiana State (2-2, 0-0) at South Dakota (1-3, 0-0), 2 p.m./ESPN+
RV Southern Illinois (2-2, 0-0) at No. 3 South Dakota State (3-1, 0-0), 2 p.m./ESPN+
Missouri State (0-3, 0-0) at Western Illinois (0-4, 0-0), 3 p.m./ESPN+
No. 17 Youngstown State (4-0, 0-0) at No. 13 Northern Iowa (2-2, 0-0), 4 p.m./ESPN3
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com