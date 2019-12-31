Peters' dive inspires Illini

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Even had Brandon Peters' dive been correctly marked on Illinois' second-to-last possession in the fourth quarter in the Redbox Bowl, it would have taken a miracle to matter.

On fourth-and-17 with less than two minutes to go in a 15-point game against California on Monday, Peters didn't see an open receiver, so the 6-foot-5 quarterback took off down the right sideline in search of a first down, trying anything to keep the first bowl game since 2014 alive.

As he approached first down, Peters left his feet and extended his body fully in an attempt to get the nose of the football far enough out to pick up a first down. He was ruled short, and an official review confirmed it. Turnover on downs. Eventually, Illinois lost 35-20 to Cal.

“It was fourth-and-17," Peters said. "I was just trying to give our team a chance to keep the ball moving. I just gave it everything I had to get a first down."

But the play mattered to his teammates. The graduate transfer quarterback in his first year with the Illini (6-7) had one more fight left in him to cap off an otherwise strong game. He threw for 273 yards and ran for 68 more, accounting for 341 of Illinois' 450 total yards.