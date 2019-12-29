illinois football preview

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s been documented how bad we were the year before," Smith said on Friday at the team's press conference. "We didn’t run from that — where we finished up total defense-wise. That sign is still in our defensive room. We kind of knew some of the reasons why that happened. You get to the point where you say that’s enough. A lot of the time when you’re so bad, it puts so much of a focus on (it), and that’s a good thing if you turn it around.

“The Dele Hardings of the world didn’t want to go out like that. In order to play good defense, you have to have a leader and a captain who does everything the right way on and off the football field. That’s what Dele Harding, our captain and a senior, did. He’s bought into everything. Once you have a few guys playing good football and you see you can have success, it can be a good thing."

After traveling around San Francisco with trips to Alcatraz, taking in a Golden State Warriors game, helping at a food kitchen and mixing in practices at Laney College in Oakland, the Illini say they're ready to flip the switch back to football mode with one game left in the season and in the career of some of its key contributors.