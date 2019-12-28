illinois football hit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The system was nearly flawless inside the St. Anthony's Dining Hall in the Tenderloin district in San Francisco on Saturday morning.

One by one, members of the Illinois football team along with University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman walked from the food line to the table, wearing a red apron and a name tag and delivered trays of food to people in need.

St. Anthony's Dining Hall serves meals to approximately 2,000 people a day and helps clothe roughly 200 people with their clothes distribution on the second floor of 121 Golden Gate Ave. in San Francisco. Roughly 50 members of the football team volunteered on Saturday. Sophomore safety Sydney Brown had his long, curly hair up in a bun and was one of the players delivering food and backup kicker Caleb Griffin was busing tables.

Brown and his twin brother Chase Brown experienced hard times growing up. Saturday was the perfect opportunity to give back.

“I don’t come from a family that’s rich and everything," Sydney Brown said. "To come out and help the community like this, it’s great because my family was once in a position like this before. To help with the community and talk with some of the faces, I love it.