Illinois coaches, players happy to be 'bowling'

On Monday, Illinois can secure a winning record for the first time in Smith's tenure with the program and the first time the team has reached seven wins since 2011. It would be a chance to firmly put the losing seasons in the past. Those seasons, though, still offer a reminder of the path most of these players took before they could see the rolling hills and have the police escort into town.

“I was kind of thinking on the bus, ‘We definitely deserve it,'" Hayes said. "It’s a reward for all our hard work that we’ve been doing, especially over the past three years. It hasn’t been going our away and finally we’ve been starting to pick up the wins and now we’re able to enjoy this experience, enjoy this city and just have fun with it and then at the end of it hopefully win the game."

Even as the plane rolled into town, Jackson's mind help going elsewhere. It was in Chicago, with injured star defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree, who suffered a spinal injury in May. They'll FaceTime their friend and teammate from San Francisco, listen to his suggestions and wish he was with them. Jackson, Dele Harding, Jamal Woods and Tymir Oliver visited in Chicago on Christmas afternoon.