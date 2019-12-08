Illini ready to start over at Redbox Bowl

CHAMPAIGN — After back-to-back losses to close the regular season left a sour taste in the mouths of the Illinois football team, the players and coaches will get a chance to cleanse their palates at the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30 against California at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
It's the first bowl game for the Illini (6-6) since 2014 where they lost to Louisiana Tech in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl. This is the first time head coach Lovie Smith has taken the Illini to a bowl game in his four-year tenure, and a bowl marks a massive step in the rebuild that Smith and Athletic Director Josh Whitman set into motion when Smith took over.
The Redbox Bowl has had several sponsors, and the Illini have played in this bowl before: A 20-14 win against UCLA in 2011. It was the last bowl win for the Illinois football team.
The seemingly improbable run to a bowl game began with an Oct. 19 upset win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin at home when kicker James McCourt sent the game-winning field goal through the uprights as time expired. That win set off a streak of four straight wins, including victories over Rutgers, Purdue and a come-from-behind win at Michigan State to clinch bowl eligibility.
Illinois stated the season 2-0 with wins over Akron and UConn before a Week 3 loss on a last-second field goal at home against Eastern Michigan. The Illini had the ball with a chance to engineer a game-winning drive against Nebraska in Week 4, but the drive stalled and resulted in a loss. The Illini lost to Minnesota on Oct. 5 and lost to Michigan at home the following week with backup quarterback Matt Robinson starting in place of injured starter Brandon Peters. Robinson nearly helped Illinois overcome a 28-point deficit before late turnovers allowed the Wolverines to run away with the game.
At that point, a bowl game seemed liked a longshot for a team that was 2-4 and needed to turn its season around in a hurry. Illinois then went more than a month without a loss.
Cal finished 7-5 and ended the year with back-to-back wins over Stanford and UCLA. Illinois and Cal haven't played since 2004, when the Golden Bears won 35-20. The Illini lead the all-time series 7-3.