Hawkeye faithful get warmed up for Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO — Ed Gibson showed up at the Hawkeye Huddle on Thursday night and suddenly found himself in the middle of a black-and-gold family reunion.
“This is wild, there are so many people here and it seems like everybody knows everybody,’’ Gibson said.
Gibson, a Davenport Assumption graduate who lettered as a defensive back at Iowa from 1995-97, was among a crowd of more than 2,000 Hawkeye fans who filled a ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront to warm up for Iowa’s Holiday Bowl game tonight against Southern California.
They sang the Iowa Fight Song, accompanied by the Hawkeye Marching Band, yelled along with the Iowa spirit squad and posed for selfies with Iowa mascot Herky.
The crowd cheered as all former Hawkeye athletes and parents of current Iowa football players were introduced at an event that has become an Iowa bowl tradition.
Gibson was joined on the stage by former teammates Tim Dwight, Randy Reiners and Epenesa Epenesa, part of a collection of Hawkeyes that included everyone from former football players Brandon Myers, Derrick Robinson, Ramon Ochoa, Edgar Cervantes and Brion Hurley to former women’s basketball player Marva Fuller.
Epenesa, the father of current Hawkeye defensive end A.J. Epenesa, recalled how his coach, Hayden Fry, nicknamed him “Repeat’’ because of his name. Others recalled being members of Fry’s early recruiting classes.
The legacy of Fry and former director of athletics Bump Elliott, who both died earlier this month, was recognized as well.
A silent Iowa Fight Song was held, with fans bowing their heads in silence to remember the contributions of Fry and Elliott as the school song was played.
“There are a lot of great Hawks here,’’ Hurley said. “It’s a fun way to celebrate another good season.’’
Now living in Dallas where he works as a terminal manager for a trucking company, Gibson gets to a couple of Hawkeye games every year, but wanted to experience a bowl game as a fan and welcomed the chance for an extended weekend getaway to San Diego.
“We’re having a great time, seeing a lot of old friends and getting a chance to enjoy the city and a Hawkeye win,’’ Gibson said.
The crowd included thousands of fans who either live on the West Coast or made the trip to San Diego for today’s 7 p.m. game between the Hawkeyes and the traditional Pac-12 power.
The bowl trip was a first for fan Andy Fuhrman of East Moline.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I had a chance to make it happen this year so here I am,’’ Fuhrman said.
He spent part of Thursday visiting the USS Midway Museum, learning about San Diego’s U.S. Navy heritage and catching a glimpse of the Holiday Bowl parade.
“My father (Paul Fuhrman) spent a lot of time here in the Navy, so it’s been fun to learn about a lot things he always talked about, and now this, it’s been a fun day and we’re looking forward to a fun game.’’
That was the one commonality between everyone who drifted in and out of the ballroom during the Hawkeye Huddle, which ran for more than two hours.
Former Hawkeye Ed Podolak shared his thoughts on Friday’s match-up with the crowd and University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld finished his remarks with a quick, “Remember the two greatest words, ‘Go Hawks!’’