Bielema: 'It means the world to me to be from this state'

CHAMPAIGN — Prophetstown is a small place. A couple thousand people make up the town near the Quad Cities. It's the kind of place where people know one another and if someone makes it big, they really know them.
When Bret Bielema started winning early in his career as a head college football coach, the town put up a sign on the outskirts, "Hometown of Bret Bielema." His home was actually on a farm about eight miles from the city, but close enough. He thought it'd be quirky and corny, but he's grown to appreciate that sign.
When Bielema, who was hired as Illinois' head football coach on Saturday and participated in his introductory press conference on Monday, started winning as a college football coach, his third grade teacher unearthed a letter he wrote as a student. It was a linear plan: Play at the University of Illinois, win three Heisman Trophies and play middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
Nothing about that plan went to script.
Bielema played football at the University of Iowa. He had a quick cup of coffee in the NFL — about six days by his own estimation — and traveled around the country before landing back in his home state.
He learned from Hayden Fry at Iowa, then Kirk Ferentz. Bielema worked under legendary coach Bill Synder at Kansas State, then Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin. He led a program to success and three straight Rose Bowls with the Badgers, but left for Arkansas, where he was eventually fired.
Then Bielema went to the NFL for three years and learned from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick before landing back in his home state.
"It means the world to me to be from this state, to be from Prophetstown," Bielema said during his introductory press conference. "To be quite honest, it’s gratifying to hear all these questions come in from throughout the state. I know where Decatur is. I know where all these towns are that are going to make up the roster of our football team. That means everything to me. I've never had that advantage before."
He still gets photos from his friends when they pass the Prophetstown exit on Interstate 80 and 88. He knows the landscape of the state and the obscure highways and routes that connect town to town and city to city.
During his introductory press conference, he battled tears as he talked about his family and the moment on Sunday morning when he woke with his oldest daughter and the 30 minutes they spent perfecting the I-L-L, I-N-I chant that will ring through their ears during his six-year contract that begins at $4.2 million.
Whitman didn't necessarily seek out a native son of the state — finding an in-state coach is more likely the exception than the rule.
Whitman studied successful programs: Kansas State, Iowa, Wisconsin and programs around the country. He wanted leadership and confidence — someone who would fight through adversity, bring an identity to the program and get buy-in from players and coaches.
He talked to Belichick for 45 minutes and got a glowing review. It just so happened the coach who checked off all the boxes also grew up in the state and was born at Illini Hospital in Silvis — something Bielema has mentioned at length as a point of pride.
“It’s important to find people who aren’t looking for the next big job," Whitman said. "We aren’t trying to find people who just want to be a coach in the Big Ten. We’re trying to find somebody who wants to be a coach at the University of Illinois, wants to led the Fighting Illini football program, and that was evident in my first conversation with Bret."
From 2006-12, Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten championships (2010-12), six consecutive bowl games and a 68-24 record (.739).
Then, Bielema spent five seasons as head coach at Arkansas from 2013-17. After going 3-9 in his first season, he led the Razorbacks to three consecutive bowl games, including victories against Texas in 2014 and Kansas State in 2015.
Then he was fired for the first time in his coaching career — after a 4-8 season in 2017. It sticks with him. Bielema was on top of the world in Madison, winning games and going to Rose Bowls. Call Arkansas a learning experience and a growth point.
“When I left my previous institution, they gave me a letter that said I was fired without cause because I didn’t win enough games," Bielema said. "I know what I did and what I accomplished in that building and that wears on my heart to this day. To be able now to have my own ship again, to run it the way I know can bring success, is tremendously rewarding."
The path wasn't what he wrote down as a third grader in Prophetstown. That kind of path is nearly impossible to follow. But Bielema has landed in Champaign. The video board outside the State Farm Center welcomed him into town and as the sun set on Champaign on Monday night, his face was on the video board at Illinois Field.
“It truly has come full circle," Bielema said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!