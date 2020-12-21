Bielema: 'It means the world to me to be from this state'

He talked to Belichick for 45 minutes and got a glowing review. It just so happened the coach who checked off all the boxes also grew up in the state and was born at Illini Hospital in Silvis — something Bielema has mentioned at length as a point of pride.

“It’s important to find people who aren’t looking for the next big job," Whitman said. "We aren’t trying to find people who just want to be a coach in the Big Ten. We’re trying to find somebody who wants to be a coach at the University of Illinois, wants to led the Fighting Illini football program, and that was evident in my first conversation with Bret."

From 2006-12, Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten championships (2010-12), six consecutive bowl games and a 68-24 record (.739).

Then, Bielema spent five seasons as head coach at Arkansas from 2013-17. After going 3-9 in his first season, he led the Razorbacks to three consecutive bowl games, including victories against Texas in 2014 and Kansas State in 2015.

Then he was fired for the first time in his coaching career — after a 4-8 season in 2017. It sticks with him. Bielema was on top of the world in Madison, winning games and going to Rose Bowls. Call Arkansas a learning experience and a growth point.