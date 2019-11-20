A turnaround football season led to plenty of accolades for the Augustana Vikings.
Seven players received All-CCIW honors Wednesday after the Vikings finished the year 6-4, their first winning season since 2010.
Defensive lineman Xavier Holley and linebacker Luke Sawicki were named to the first team while five others earned second-team honors.
Holley, a senior from Bettendorf, finished the season fourth in the nation with 13.5 sacks and 11th with 19.5 tackles for loss, both of which are single-season school records. He was the team's fifth-leading tackler this year with 45 and had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
Holley finished his career second on the school's all-time sack list with 22 and fifth with 33.5 tackles for loss.
Sawicki, a senior from Naperville, Illinois, was Augustana's leading tackler for the second year in a row. He finished with 87 tackles, 50 solo and was second on the team with 15.5 tackles for loss. He was second in the conference in tackles and finished tied for 10th on the school's career list with 228 tackles.
Senior offensive lineman Matt McKay, senior receiver Tom Dolis, senior running back Bobby Jarosz, junior safety John Kappel and senior defensive end Daniel Tjaden were named to the second team.
Tjaden, an Assumption grad, had 19 tackles and was second on the team with 5.5 sacks and third with 6.5 tackles for loss. He finished his career fourth all-time at Augustana with 18.5 career sacks.
North Central senior quarterback Broc Rutter was named as the Art Keller offensive player of the year for the third time in his career after throwing for 3,120 yards with 41 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Wheaton senior defensive lineman Dallas McRae was named the Don Larson defensive player of the year after recording 6.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and 43 tackles for a defense that allowed just 62 points all season.
Wheaton's Mike Swider was named the Bob Reade coach of the year for the seventh time in his career after the Thunder claimed their 19th conference title in program history.