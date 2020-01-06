Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tagovailoa demurred when asked if he felt confident he'd still be a high first-round pick.

"I don't think I can tell you that," he said. "I don't think any of the teams can tell you that. It really depends on how the doctors' report goes with the MRI and my X-rays at the three-month mark (from the injury).

"But then again, I think what factors into this decision, too, is our faith. It's a leap of it."

Tagovailoa also had other injury issues during his career. He left the Southeastern Conference championship game as a sophomore with an ankle injury and missed the second half of the Tennessee game and the Arkansas game with a high ankle sprain.

He returned to throw for 418 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to No. 1 LSU and was injured late in the first half of the next game.

"I'd say it's been a roller coaster because I've gotten to see the spectrum of both sides, having a lot of success, winning a national championship, losing a national championship," Tagovailoa said. "Going through adversity, coming back from it, continuing to go through it. It's just been a mixture of emotions.

"I think coming to a place like this has helped set me up to be in the best position to become successful later in life."