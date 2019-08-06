{{featured_button_text}}
A headline on Page B1 in Tuesday's sports section listed an incorrect day for a homecoming game for Moline soccer star Jamie Althiser. The page editor apologies for the error.

Althiser and the Northern Iowa women’s soccer team opens the season Sunday at 1 p.m. with an exhibition game against Eastern Illinois.

The game will be played at the Moline Soccer Bowl, the former home field of Althiser, UNI's senior forward/midfielder.

Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children, with proceeds going to the Moline soccer program.

Althiser is Moline’s all-time leading scorer with 82 career goals, and was a two-time all-stater and three-time Dispatch-Argus-QConline Player of the Year with the Maroons.

