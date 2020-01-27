Bladel continues to rewrite Western record book

Brennan Bladel’s name can be found all over the Western Illinois men’s swimming record book.
He owns two school records and has recorded top-five all-time performances for the Leathernecks in eight events, but the senior from Davenport North wants more before calling it a career.
“I picked up the 200 IM as one of my individual events this season and I feel like I have a chance to get that record. It’s something I’m working on and believe I can get done,’’ Bladel said. “It would be a great way to go out.’’
No Western Illinois swimmer has recorded faster times in the 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard backstroke than Bladel, who competed in his final home meet on Saturday and is less than one month away from participating in the Summit League Championships one final time.
“It’s hard to believe it’s about over,’’ Bladel said. “Swimming is something I’ve done since I was seven or eight years old. The training and dedication to the sport has been a year-round thing for as long as I can remember.’’
The benefits will last a lifetime.
Bladel said he will always benefit from the lessons he has learned from swimming, from competitive club competition growing up in Davenport and in high school at North to the challenges he has faced as a competitor at the collegiate level.
“All of the skills that I have learned, leadership, turning talk into action, being teachable and coachable and understanding how to deal with setbacks and push forward from them while giving it your all, those are traits that carry over to life,’’ Bladel said.
“It’s been a great experience for me, something I will always appreciate. Right now, I’m taking things day by day and trying not to think about things coming to an end. I’m just getting ready for that next meet.’’
Duals at Eastern Illinois and Iowa the next two weekends remain on the Western Illinois schedule before the Leathernecks compete in late February at the conference meet where 24th-ranked Denver remains the team to beat.
Bladel believes the season and a new training style being implemented by first-year coach Scott Johannsen is preparing him well for the final meets of his collegiate career.
“I feel good in the water right now and believe that I will be able to push past what I think my limits might be,’’ Bladel said.
Johannsen, a Davenport native and the coach at Augustana College from 2008-14, has brought to his collegiate alma mater a training regimen built on developing mental toughness.
“It’s been a different approach for all of us and it’s something that I feel is going to be good for us when it matters most at the end of the season,’’ Bladel said. “The workouts have been challenging, but I think once we hit the taper, it’s going to have us ready to go.’’
Bladel said he is anxious to see where it leads the Leathernecks in their biggest tests of the season.
He said this year’s team has bonded “like a family,’’ matching what he was looking for when he chose to continue his career at Western Illinois.
“There’s a closeness and a competitiveness here. We’re all pushing each other to become the best we can be,’’ Bladel said. “It’s been a good experience for me. I feel like I’ve become a better swimmer here. The competition is everything I thought it would be.’’
In addition to his school records, Bladel has recorded the second-fastest 100 backstroke time in Western Illinois history and the third-best 100 butterfly time.
He’s also been a part of 400 medley and 800 freestyle relays which have recorded the second-best efforts in program history and a 200 medley relay which has the third-best swim at the school.
Bladel’s record time of 1 minute, 50.34 seconds in the 200 backstroke was a mark he established last season, the result of two years of preparation.
“I was 12-hundreds of a second off the record my freshman year and it was something I felt then that I could strive for,’’ Bladel said. “I had a setback my sophomore year that put me back a bit, but to come back as a junior and get it, that was a meaningful accomplishment to me.’’
It’s a record he would like to beat again this season in addition to working toward the existing mark in the 200 IM.
Taking on those types of challenges are among the reasons Bladel will miss competitive swimming once this season is over.
“There has always been something to work toward,’’ he said.
Bladel, who is working toward a degree in supply chain management with a minor in accounting, expects to stay involved in the sport.
He spent time last summer coaching with the Davenport Metro Swim Team club program, enjoying the chance to work with younger swimmers.
“It was a great experience,’’ he said. “I know I’ll always swim. I enjoy it, but stepping away from competing will be different. I have so many good memories from it.’’