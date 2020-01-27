Bladel continues to rewrite Western record book

“All of the skills that I have learned, leadership, turning talk into action, being teachable and coachable and understanding how to deal with setbacks and push forward from them while giving it your all, those are traits that carry over to life,’’ Bladel said.

“It’s been a great experience for me, something I will always appreciate. Right now, I’m taking things day by day and trying not to think about things coming to an end. I’m just getting ready for that next meet.’’

Duals at Eastern Illinois and Iowa the next two weekends remain on the Western Illinois schedule before the Leathernecks compete in late February at the conference meet where 24th-ranked Denver remains the team to beat.

Bladel believes the season and a new training style being implemented by first-year coach Scott Johannsen is preparing him well for the final meets of his collegiate career.

“I feel good in the water right now and believe that I will be able to push past what I think my limits might be,’’ Bladel said.

Johannsen, a Davenport native and the coach at Augustana College from 2008-14, has brought to his collegiate alma mater a training regimen built on developing mental toughness.

