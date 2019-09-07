Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn't lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that was just short and to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football's winningest program barely stopped.
In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet's third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.
Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Kwity Paye recovered the fumble to end the game.
No. 5 OHIO STATE 42, CINCINNATI 0
Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati (1-1) in Luke Fickell's return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.
The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes' second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.
No. 17 WISCONSIN 17, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 0
Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan.
While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs. Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Taylor ran for 102 yards, surpassing the 100-yard rushing mark for the 24th time in 29 career games. Cephus had with six receptions for 130 yards — both career highs — and tied a career high with his two scores.
MARYLAND 63, No. 21 SYRACUCE 20
Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns in Maryland's home rout.
Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins (2-0) amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead.
The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although first-year coach Michael Locksley eased up after Javon Leake's 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 650 yards.
Tommy DeVito threw three touchdown passes for Syracuse (1-1).
COLORADO 34, No. 25 NEBRASKA 31 (OT)
James Stefanou's 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the hosting Buffaloes beat Nebraska when punter Isaac Armstrong's 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes' second straight victory over old Big 12 rival Nebraska (1-1). Last year, Colorado rallied to win in the closing minutes in Lincoln.
The Buffaloes (2-0) rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers' second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.