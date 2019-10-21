Iowa could be without both its season leaders in receptions and tackles when it plays at Northwestern on Saturday.
The Hawkeye depth chart for the 11 a.m. game at Ryan Field released Monday does not include either wide receiver Brandon Smith or middle linebacker Kristian Welch, an early-week indication that it is anticipated neither will be available for the week’s game.
Smith was injured during the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game against Purdue, suffering what coach Kirk Ferentz said at the time was believed to be a bone bruise in his lower right leg.
Teammates assisted Smith off the field as he put no pressure on his right leg after recording a reception for a 4-yard gain with 4 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 26-20 win over the Boilermakers.
The injury ended a career-best effort by Smith, who caught nine passes for 106 receiving yards in the win, the first time in his collegiate career he had topped 100 yards.
“Brandon has really learned how to use his size and ability,’’ Ferentz said following the game.
Smith has caught 33 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Redshirt freshman Tyrone Tracy Jr., who has 15 catches for 218 yards, is listed as the starter at wide receiver in Smith’s absence and redshirt freshman Calvin Lockett is listed on the second line of the depth chart.
Welch, who leads Iowa with 47 tackles, missed the Purdue game with an injury suffered a week earlier in the second half of a loss to Penn State.
Redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle, who made his first career start last week, and true freshman Jack Campbell fill the top two spots on this week’s depth chart at middle linebacker for the Northwestern game.