IOWA CITY — LeVar Woods finds a lot to like about the special teams he coordinators for the Iowa football program.
Kicker Keith Duncan has been perfect in eight field goal and eight extra-point kicks through the Hawkeyes’ first three games.
Caleb Shudak is finding the end zone with regularity on kickoffs.
And in addition to punter Michael Sleep-Dalton entering the weekend sharing the Big Ten lead with an average of 46.4 yards per attempt, more significantly the Hawkeyes’ net punting average has improved nearly 10 yards per punt over the team’s average from 2018.
Woods also finds room to grow.
As 18th-ranked Iowa works toward next weekend's game against Middle Tennessee State at Kinnick Stadium, Woods lists reducing penalties and improving the Hawkeyes’ punt return game as priorities moving into the heart of the schedule.
Nico Ragaini is in his first season returning punts for Iowa and in the team’s 3-0 start the redshirt freshman has averaged 8.4 yards on the five punts he has returned.
Woods likes that Ragaini has been challenged by different types of punters in his first three starts, facing a traditional punter in Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), a rugby-style punter against Rutgers and a punter capable of using both styles in the Hawkeyes’ most recent game at Iowa State.
"I think you’re going to see him become more comfortable back there making a decision, fielding balls, getting his hands on it and getting more confident," Woods said. "Week by week, I think he just gets more comfortable."
Woods said Ragaini won the starting opportunity in the return game because of his ability to make quick decisions and run well in traffic.
"He has good hands and is a trustworthy guy," Woods said.
Ragaini, who also shares second on the team with nine receptions in his role as a receiver, has been using skills he learned while playing lacrosse in high school to become more effective in the return game.
"I’m trying to find short little spaces," Ragaini said. "You see that on the lacrosse field, too, trying to get by defenders and make shots on the goalie."
Ragaini, who holds the assists and points records at his high school, had offers to play lacrosse at the collegiate level, but his passion was football, where he followed his four-year high school career with a fifth year at the prep school level.
He competed for Old Avon Farms in his home state of Connecticut, joining Iowa from there after playing at West Haven Notre Dame High School on a team coached by Tom Marcucci, who also coached current Iowa quarterbacks assistant Ken O’Keefe at the prep level a few decades ago.
That connection led Ragaini to an opportunity with Iowa and a quick commitment.
"Coach O’Keefe called me on a Friday and then again a week later on a Sunday to tell me they were going to offer me. I committed on the spot, told them I was coming," Ragaini said. "We hung up the phone and he called back 10 minutes later and was like ‘Well, we’re going to need you to come out here in like four days.'"
The next day, Ragaini packed his bags and was headed west.
"I knew this was what I wanted. I took it as soon as they offered, and it’s all worked out," Ragaini said.
Woods is confident the same will be the case for Ragaini in the return game.
"I think we are going to start to get that going a little bit," he said.
He believes the early-season experiences Ragaini has had will benefit him in the long term, one of the reasons he was selected for the job ahead of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who continues to handle kick returns.
“He had two games right away that were bang, bang, two good tests for him,’’ Woods said. “Then going into the next week, you play a guy at Iowa State where he can traditional spiral or can roll out in rugby and I think (Ragaini) was able to take advantage of that and I think you’re only going to see him become more comfortable back there.’’