IOWA CITY — A pair of Australian punters turned the turf at Kinnick Stadium into their personal playground Saturday.
Iowa’s Michael Sleep-Dalton and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak used their legs to create field position challenges for both teams in the Hawkeyes’ 30-0 shutout of the Scarlet Knights.
Sleep-Dalton, a senior from Geelong, Australia, averaged 48.3 yards on six punts while Korsak, a junior from Melbourne, Australia, deposited seven of his 10 punts inside the Iowa 20-yard line while averaging 47.6 yards per attempt.
"It was a tough game field position-wise," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "A lot of credit to Michael Sleep-Dalton, he had a great game. I don’t know if I’ve ever been involved in a college game where two punters played as well as both of those guys."
For the Iowa graduate transfer from Arizona State, it was a good follow-up to the 31-yarder he kicked in his only attempt in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening victory.
"It felt good, a couple of Aussies going at it, and I’m just glad that my team won," Sleep-Dalton said. “I only had the one chance last week, which is good in some ways, too, but both weeks I felt good about my preparation, and it’s always good to see that carry over to the game field."
Iowa’s net punting average against the Scarlet Knights was a difference-making 46.7 yards per attempt, more than 11 yards better than the Hawkeyes averaged last season.
Patient approach: Field position forced the Hawkeyes’ offense to take more of a patient approach as it worked to flip the field against Rutgers.
"I’ve never been involved in a game like that where it was five times from the 11 yard on in and three times from the 2 or in," Ferentz said. “It makes it really tough and restricts what you can do, but we fought our way through it. Everybody stayed patient and it paid off for us."
The Hawkeyes rushed for 194 yards, an effort led by 59 yards apiece from Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young, and balanced its attack with 244 yards through the air.
A matter of inches: After plowing his way for 7 yards on a first-down carry from the Iowa 3-yard line, quarterback Nate Stanley picked up the 1 yard Iowa needed to move the chains on a fourth-and-1 play later in an 11-play, 97-yard drive that resulted in Iowa’s second touchdown.
Stanley gained the needed yardage despite a high snap from center Tyler Linderbaum.
"The offensive line did a good job of responding there and gave me the chance to get the half-yard or so we needed," Stanley said. "I just tried to make the most of the hole that was there."
Climbing the charts: Stanley threw three touchdown passes Saturday, giving him 57 in his Iowa career and moving him past Ricky Stanzi and into third on Iowa’s career list.
With his 10th career game of three or more touchdown passes, The senior now trails only the 61 thrown by Drew Tate and the 74 recorded by Chuck Long in Hawkeye history.
Missing Merriweather: Iowa played Saturday without starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather.
He sprained a foot during practice Friday, moving walk-on Jack Koerner into the lineup in a secondary that was already missing backup cornerbacks Riley Moss and Julius Brents because of injury.
"I felt ready," said Koerner, a sophomore walk-on from West Des Moines Dowling. "I’ve been working hard, and I didn’t want to let anybody down. I came out ready to compete and play smart."
Koerner finished with four tackles in the game.
Strong safety Geno Stone exited in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, but both Stone and Ferentz said it was not a major issue.
"I’m fine," Stone said. "It was no big deal."
Stone said he was more excited about Koerner’s performance.
"He did a great job stepping in. We’re getting a little thin on the back end (of the defense) and he came out and gave us a great effort," Stone said.
The long ball: Keith Duncan established a career best when he split the uprights with a 46-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The previous best for Duncan, who also connected on a 19-yard attempt as time expired in the first half, was 41 yards in a 2016 game against Wisconsin.
Hayes returns: Former Hawkeye defensive back Tom Hayes was Iowa’s honorary captain Saturday.
A 40-year coaching veteran who concluded his career as the defensive coordinator at Kansas State from 2011-17, Hayes accompanied Iowa's captains to the field pregame for the coin flip and was with the team before and after the game.
Iowa honored its 1969 football and NCAA champion men's gymnastics teams as well.
Halftime hit: Pat Green, whose song Wave on Wave is played after the first quarter of every game as part of the Kinnick Wave, performed his song live as part of a halftime show with the Hawkeye Marching Band.
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-001
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-002
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs with the ball while warming up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-003
Iowa Hawkeyes players and coaches walk out of the tunnel to warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-004
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer as head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-005
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) catches the ball while warming up with teammates before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-006
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Quinn Schulte (30) runs for a catch while warming up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-007
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches as his players warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-008
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) warms up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-009
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk back to the locker room to get dressed down before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-010
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs out of the tunnel to warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-011
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) runs with the ball after a catch while warming up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-012
Iowa Hawkeyes take the field to warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-013
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-014
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates a touchdown reception with running back Mekhi Sargent (10), left, and quarterback Nate Stanley (4), right, during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-015
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reaches for a catch resulting in a 58-yard touchdown during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-016
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) looks back as he runs into the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-017
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert hurdles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback McLane Carter after an interception during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-018
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-019
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley drops back to pass during the second quarter of Saturday's win over Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-020
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) makes a catch in the air as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) runs in to try and make the stop during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-021
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-022
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-023
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) makes a reception for a 58-yard touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-024
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs into the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-025
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12), center, celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6), right, during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-026
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-027
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-028
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks down field before the ball is snapped during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-029
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) drives for extra yards as he’s wrapped up by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Elorm Lumor (7) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-030
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the clock before the ball is snapped during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-031
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Desmond Hutson (81), rear, celebrates a touchdown reception made by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3), near, during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-032
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) puts up two fingers as he runs off the field after winning their second game of the season at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-033
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders see players off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-034
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Elijah Barnwell (20) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-035
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) breaks down to avoid a tackle during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-036
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-037
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) brings down Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-038
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Cole Banwart (61) waves to fans after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-039
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field ahead of players after their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-040
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) hands the ball off to running back Elijah Barnwell (20) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-041
Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) winces as he finds himself near the bottom of a pileup during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-042
Iowa Hawkeyes players run off the field together after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-043
Communications coordinator Mary Clark looks to fans in the stands during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-044
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) looks back at defenders as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-045
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) gets a throw off under pressure from Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-046
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) carries the ball during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-047
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back for a pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-048
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) gets ready for a snap during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-049
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) looks for room to run during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-050
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) makes adjustments before the snap during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-051
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (12) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-052
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) walks off the field with teammates after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-053
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) walks off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-054
Rutgers Scarlet Knights players pray before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-055
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital after the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-056
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) smiles after scoring the first touchdown of the game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-057
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle around quarterback Nate Stanley (4) for the play call during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-058
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) runs to try and avoid a tackle by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Tim Barrow (4) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-059
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Tim Barrow (4) wraps him up during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-060
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs through a gap during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-061
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-062
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk out to warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-063
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital after the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-064
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react to a late hit call on a punt during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-065
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan cheers during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-066
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback McLane Carter (3) looks to pass during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-067
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for the team before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-068
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with staff members on the sideline before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-069
Fans wave to patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital after the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-070
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-071
Iowa Hawkeyes cheer team members run with flags as the team takes the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-072
Iowa Hawkeyes punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) punts the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-073
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) hits Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-074
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Devonte Young (17) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-075
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with staff on the sideline before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-076
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the sideline for a play call during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-077
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) keeps the ball for a first down during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-078
The “O” flag is raised after a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com