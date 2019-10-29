IOWA CITY — From two shutouts to allowing fewer points than any Iowa team in more than 50 years to being the only team in the country that has not allowed a rush of over 20 yards this season, there are plenty of things to like about the Iowa defense.
Just don’t call them elite.
Not yet, anyway.
Iowa linebackers assistant Seth Wallace and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell bristled at that notion, saying during a Tuesday news conference that too much football remains on the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes' schedule before descriptions like that would be appropriate.
“It all goes back to that we see so much more that we can be better at,’’ Wallace said. “Maybe if we get to that point, we’ll feel that way, but there’s a lot left out there.’’
Bell sees that, too, needing few words to answer when he was asked if it feels like Iowa has an elite defense based on the statistics it has put up to help the Hawkeyes get off to a 6-2 start.
“No, no it doesn’t feel that way,’’ Bell said, pointing out that Iowa still has a third of its regular-season schedule to play beginning with a 3 p.m. game on Nov. 9 at Wisconsin.
Both coaches concede that the Hawkeyes have performed well so far, ranking third in the country in scoring defense, sixth in total defense and seventh in defending the run.
But when they turn on the tape every Sunday, they see both blemishes to correct and potential.
“I think the guys see that, too. That’s the good thing,’’ Bell said. “They’re not satisfied.’’
Wallace welcomes that attitude.
It mirrors the mindset of coaches that ultimately, success is obtained from growth from one week to the next over the course of the entire season.
In watching tape of Saturday’s 20-0 shutout at Northwestern, Wallace sees room to improve.
Those things were shared with Hawkeye players before they had a chance to take a bit of a bye week break, returning to the field for the first time since the win over the Wildcats on Wednesday.
“It goes back to we see so much more than we can be better at,’’ Wallace said. “Maybe if we get to that point at the end of the season, we’ll feel that way. But, there’s a lot left out there right now, a lot of room for us to improve. We just want to be better than last week.’’
In addition to turning its attention to a Wisconsin team that matches Iowa’s 6-2 record and 3-2 Big Ten start, the second bye week of the season provides coaches with time to concentrate on the younger players on the Hawkeye roster.
“A lot of them have spent the past eight weeks being our scout team. This week, for them it’s about playing Iowa defense and Iowa offense and it’s an exciting time for them,’’ Bell said. “It’s a time where we can make certain that we are engaged with them and moving them forward.’’
Several freshmen have earned their way onto the field already.
Defensive back Dane Belton made his first career start last week against Northwestern and Jermari Harris has played in two games while Jack Campbell has been rotating at middle linebacker with redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle.
There are other first-year Hawkeyes, including defensive lineman Logan Lee and linebacker Jestin Jacobs, who have progressed to a point where they could see limited action in up to four late-season games while preserving redshirt plans.
Bell likes what he has seen from Lee, a former Orion prep who signed with Iowa as a tight end but shifted to the defensive side of the ball last summer.
“He’s been our scout team defensive player of the week twice and probably should have won it a few more times,’’ Bell said. “His future is bright. He’s always asking questions, wants to be doing everything the right way. We’re glad he’s on our side of the ball right now.’’
Wallace sees the same in Jacobs, who has been on Iowa’s travel roster this season but hasn’t appeared in a game.
“He’s a lot like Logan. It’s just a matter of time before he’s out there. He’s close and continues to work to get better. That’s what we want in all of our guys, to have them working to move forward and those two, they’re doing the right things.’’
Young or old, that growth week by week is what Iowa is all about.
"I think the proof is more in the stability of what we're doing scheme-wise than really who is out there,'' Wallace said. "I think it's a result of a collective effort of what our guys have been able to do. We're not surprised. It's how we play football.''