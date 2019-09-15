AMES, Iowa — Iowa got its first live look at Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on Saturday.
The Cyclones’ sophomore quarterback did to the Hawkeyes what he has done to multiple ISU opponents since moving into the lineup midway through the 2018 season.
He picked apart the Iowa pass defense.
Aggressively attacking an Iowa secondary that was playing without two starters and two reserves because of injury, Purdy hit his target on 16 of the first 17 passes he attempted to help the Cyclones open a 14-6 lead midway through the third quarter.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Arizona native cooled off in the second half after hitting Tarique Milton with a 24-yard touchdown pass which gave the Cyclones a 14-6 lead before the Hawkeyes rallied.
Following his hot start, Purdy connected on just nine of his final 18 passes.
He ended the game completing 24-of-34 passes for 276 yards and one score.
Perfect start: Iowa’s Keith Duncan added to his own perfect start while extending the Hawkeyes’ perfect start to the season with four field goals Saturday.
The junior kicker hit field goals of 25, 40, 42 and 39 yards to add to his collection of eight field goals in as many attempts. Duncan’s 42 yarder to pull Iowa within 14-9 with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter was his fourth of the season from 40 or more yards.
His leg also allowed Iowa to extend another string. The Hawkeyes entered the game having scored points in every quarter it has played this season, something that continued Saturday with Duncan’s field goals and Nate Stanley’s touchdown run.
Iowa has now scored in each of the 12 quarters it has played this season.
Iowa starters out: Two additional Iowa defensive starters joined starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather in missing Saturday’s game because of injury.
Cornerback Matt Hankins, who suffered what coach Kirk Ferentz labeled a “strain’’ during his weekly radio show on Wednesday, and tackle Brady Reiff both sat out against Iowa State because of injuries.
They joined Iowa’s two back-up cornerbacks, Julius Brents and Riley Moss, in missing the Cy-Hawk game because of injuries.
D.J. Johnson made the second start of his career in place of Hankins while Daviyon Nixon saw his first career start at tackle in place of Reiff. Austin Schulte replaced Nixon at the tackle spot when play resumed after the second weather delay.
Johnson finished with nine tackles, including one sack, one tackle for a loss and two pass break ups.
Cyclone shuffle: Senior Collin Olson shifted from left guard to center to replace injured Colin Newell on Saturday for Iowa State.
Newell was injured in the Cyclones’ season opener against Northern Iowa and remained questionable heading to Cy-Hawk game week preparations.
Trevor Downing, a redshirt freshman from Creston, moved into the guard spot Olson started at during the ISU opener.
Waiting it out: Saturday’s delay because of lightning in the vicinity of Jack Trice Stadium was the first weather-related delay for Iowa since the kickoff of a game at Indiana on Nov. 3, 2012 was delayed because of storms.
It was the first in-game delay for the Hawkeyes since play was halted for 1 hour, 23 minutes in the third quarter of Iowa’s 34-7 season-opening win over Tennessee Tech on Sept. 3, 2011.
Iowa State experienced a lengthy delay and ultimate cancellation of its 2018 season opener against South Dakota State in a night game at Jack Trice Stadium.
Freshman debut: Jack Campbell made his Hawkeye debut on Saturday. The freshman from Cedar Falls saw action on Iowa’s kick return team at the start of the game, becoming the fifth true freshman to take the field for the Hawkeyes this season and the first who is listed as a defensive player on the roster.
Annual event: Iowa and Iowa State recently announced an extension of the current contract between the two schools, extending the Cy-Hawk series through the 2025 season. Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta doesn’t see things changing after that.
“It’s too important of a game for the people in our state,’’ Barta said.
Early look: The first bowl scouts of the season took a look at the Hawkeyes and Cyclones on Saturday. Representatives of the Fiesta Bowl were at Jack Trice Stadium. They were joined by scouts from nine NFL teams who were getting an early look at the individual talent on both sides of the ball.