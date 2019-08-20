{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY – The thing Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker appreciates the most about defensive end A.J. Epenesa is the way he pushes himself to improve.

“A.J. comes to work every day with the idea that he can get better and that’s what you like to see in a guy,’’ Parker said. “He’s not satisfied and sees room to improve which as a coach, you like to see that.’’

Epenesa added to his collection of preseason honors on Tuesday, named by the Associated Press as a first-team preseason All-American choice.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Hawkeye junior was joined on the first-team defense by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz, Michigan guard Ben Bredeson and Purdue all-purpose player Rondale Moore from the Big Ten earned first-team honors on offense.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection last season despite not starting a game for the Hawkeyes, Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks among his 37 tackles as a sophomore. He also ranked fourth in the conference with 16.5 tackles for a loss and was second in the Big Ten with four forced fumbles.

Epenesa also broke up four passes, recorded eight quarterback pressures and blocked a punt.

The AP is the fourth organization to name Epenesa as a preseason All-American selection.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines the AP team, and he has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.

Lawrence, the first freshman quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense. Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.

The Southeastern Conference, led by Alabama, placed eight players on the first team, one more than the Big Ten.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson

Running back: Jonathan Taylor, Jr., Wisconsin; Travis Etienne, Jr., Clemson

Tackles: Andrew Thomas, Jr., Georgia; Walker Little, Jr., Stanford

Guards: Shane Lemieux, Sr., Oregon; Ben Bredeson, Sr., Michigan

Center: Tyler Biadasz, Jr., Wisconsin

Tight end: Albert Okwuegbunam, Jr., Missouri

Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, Jr., Alabama; Tylan Wallace, Jr., Oklahoma State

All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, So., Purdue

Kicker: Andre Szmyt, So., Syracuse

DEFENSE

Ends: Chase Young, Jr., Ohio State; A.J. Epenesa, Jr., Iowa

Tackles: Derrick Brown, Sr., Auburn; Raekwon Davis, Sr., Alabama

Linebackers: Dylan Moses, Jr., Alabama; Isaiah Simmons, Jr., Clemson; Joe Bachie, Sr., Michigan State

Cornerbacks: Bryce Hall, Sr., Virginia; Paulson Adebo, Jr., Stanford

Safeties: Grant Delpit, Jr., LSU; Andre Cisco, So., Syracuse

Punter: Braden Mann, Sr., Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama

Running backs: D'Andre Swift, Jr., Georgia; Eno Benjamin, Jr., Arizona State

Tackles: Trey Adams, Sr., Washington; Calvin Throckmorton, Sr., Oregon

Guards: Tommy Kraemer, Sr., Notre Dame; John Simpson, Sr., Clemson

Center: Nick Harris, Sr., Washington

Tight end: Jared Pinkney, Sr., Vanderbilt

Wide receivers: Laviska Shenault Jr., Jr., Colorado; Justyn Ross, So., Clemson

All-purpose player: CeeDee Lamb, Jr., Oklahoma

Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, Sr., Georgia

DEFENSE

Ends: Kenny Willekes, Sr., Michigan State; Julian Okwara, Sr., Notre Dame

Tackles: Leki Fotu, Sr., Utah; Marvin Wilson, Jr., Florida State

Linebackers: Paddy Fisher, Jr., Northwestern; Evan Weaver, Sr., California; Shaquille Quarterman, Sr., Miami

Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, Sr., LSU; CJ Henderson, Jr., Florida

Safeties: Alohi Gilman, Sr., Notre Dame; Jordan Fuller, Sr., Ohio State

Punter: James Smith, Jr., Cincinnati

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments