IOWA CITY – The thing Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker appreciates the most about defensive end A.J. Epenesa is the way he pushes himself to improve.
“A.J. comes to work every day with the idea that he can get better and that’s what you like to see in a guy,’’ Parker said. “He’s not satisfied and sees room to improve which as a coach, you like to see that.’’
Epenesa added to his collection of preseason honors on Tuesday, named by the Associated Press as a first-team preseason All-American choice.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Hawkeye junior was joined on the first-team defense by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz, Michigan guard Ben Bredeson and Purdue all-purpose player Rondale Moore from the Big Ten earned first-team honors on offense.
A first-team All-Big Ten selection last season despite not starting a game for the Hawkeyes, Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks among his 37 tackles as a sophomore. He also ranked fourth in the conference with 16.5 tackles for a loss and was second in the Big Ten with four forced fumbles.
Epenesa also broke up four passes, recorded eight quarterback pressures and blocked a punt.
The AP is the fourth organization to name Epenesa as a preseason All-American selection.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines the AP team, and he has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.
Lawrence, the first freshman quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne.
Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense. Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.
The Southeastern Conference, led by Alabama, placed eight players on the first team, one more than the Big Ten.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson
Running back: Jonathan Taylor, Jr., Wisconsin; Travis Etienne, Jr., Clemson
Tackles: Andrew Thomas, Jr., Georgia; Walker Little, Jr., Stanford
Guards: Shane Lemieux, Sr., Oregon; Ben Bredeson, Sr., Michigan
Center: Tyler Biadasz, Jr., Wisconsin
Tight end: Albert Okwuegbunam, Jr., Missouri
Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, Jr., Alabama; Tylan Wallace, Jr., Oklahoma State
All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, So., Purdue
Kicker: Andre Szmyt, So., Syracuse
DEFENSE
Ends: Chase Young, Jr., Ohio State; A.J. Epenesa, Jr., Iowa
Tackles: Derrick Brown, Sr., Auburn; Raekwon Davis, Sr., Alabama
Linebackers: Dylan Moses, Jr., Alabama; Isaiah Simmons, Jr., Clemson; Joe Bachie, Sr., Michigan State
Cornerbacks: Bryce Hall, Sr., Virginia; Paulson Adebo, Jr., Stanford
Safeties: Grant Delpit, Jr., LSU; Andre Cisco, So., Syracuse
Punter: Braden Mann, Sr., Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama
Running backs: D'Andre Swift, Jr., Georgia; Eno Benjamin, Jr., Arizona State
Tackles: Trey Adams, Sr., Washington; Calvin Throckmorton, Sr., Oregon
Guards: Tommy Kraemer, Sr., Notre Dame; John Simpson, Sr., Clemson
Center: Nick Harris, Sr., Washington
Tight end: Jared Pinkney, Sr., Vanderbilt
Wide receivers: Laviska Shenault Jr., Jr., Colorado; Justyn Ross, So., Clemson
All-purpose player: CeeDee Lamb, Jr., Oklahoma
Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, Sr., Georgia
DEFENSE
Ends: Kenny Willekes, Sr., Michigan State; Julian Okwara, Sr., Notre Dame
Tackles: Leki Fotu, Sr., Utah; Marvin Wilson, Jr., Florida State
Linebackers: Paddy Fisher, Jr., Northwestern; Evan Weaver, Sr., California; Shaquille Quarterman, Sr., Miami
Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, Sr., LSU; CJ Henderson, Jr., Florida
Safeties: Alohi Gilman, Sr., Notre Dame; Jordan Fuller, Sr., Ohio State
Punter: James Smith, Jr., Cincinnati