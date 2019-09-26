{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Wieskamp, named to the all-Big Ten freshman team this past season, expects to shoulder a larger scoring and leadership role this winter for the Iowa basketball team.

The University of Iowa has announced ticket information for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

Season tickets for the general public ($365), faculty and staff ($315) and students ($75) currently are on sale through the athletic ticket office.

Iowa's Fight For Iowa Mobile Pass ($199), which is a full-season mobile ticket, also is available for purchase. Visit Hawkeyesports.com/FightForIowa for more information.

Mini ticket plans will go on sale to the general public next Tuesday. Current season ticket-holders and donors will receive an email for a special pre-sale of all packages and single-game tickets between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9. Single-game tickets to all games will be available for the general public to purchase beginning Oct. 15.

