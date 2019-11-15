IOWA CITY — There’s more than a 98.3-pound bronze pig on the line today at Kinnick Stadium.
There’s a chance for Iowa’s 23rd-ranked football team to play the role of the November spoiler — again.
Much like Michigan in 2016 and Ohio State in 2017, Minnesota visits the Hawkeyes sporting an unblemished record, Big Ten title hopes and chasing postseason playoff possibilities.
The seventh-ranked Golden Gophers bring a 9-0 record into the 3 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale, the first time since 1904 that Minnesota has remained unbeaten this deep into the season.
"They’re obviously having a great season, but we wouldn’t mind sending them home with a loss," Iowa defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. "We got a few things to play for, too."
A 10-win season remains a goal for the Hawkeyes, something that would require Iowa to win the remainder of its games.
And mostly, the Hawkeyes want to compete.
"We’re a good football team. We’ve shown that we can compete with some of the best teams in the country, and this is another chance to do that," Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said.
And if the Hawkeyes can find a way to crash the Golden Gophers’ party, it wouldn’t be all bad.
"This is a rivalry game after all, and if we can spoil what they have going on, that’s alright," Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said. "It’s happened before."
Keith Duncan derailed the second-ranked Wolverines’ hopes in 2016, sending fans spilling onto the turf at Kinnick with a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Iowa a 14-13 win.
The following year, Stanley crushed the third-ranked Buckeyes’ dreams, throwing five touchdown passes in a 55-24 rout.
With a West Division title and a berth in the Big Ten title game the longest of longshots at this point following last week’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin, Stanley said the Hawkeyes should be able to play pressure-free football.
"If we can come out and play loose and just go out there and give it our all for 60 minutes, that’s really all we can ask for," Stanley said. "That’s something we did when we played Ohio State two years ago. Obviously, that turned out pretty well for us."
At this point, Stanley said, the pressure will be found on the other sideline with an opponent that has lost the last four times it has faced the Hawkeyes and hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999.
"We should be in a position where we can just go out and play like there is nothing to lose," Stanley said. "Most of the pressure is on their shoulders. Obviously we put pressure on ourselves to play the best we can, but they are the ones who kind of control their own destiny right now."
The Hawkeyes still must be ready to move forward themselves.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said that isn’t always the easiest thing to do, especially following a game that required the investment of two weeks of preparation and plenty of energy.
"We can’t be looking backwards. We have to be looking out the front window here and doing what we can do to get ready for a really tough opponent," Ferentz said.
Ferentz understands both the confidence that Minnesota has at this point and how that level of success can weigh on a team.
The Hawkeyes have been 9-0 twice during his 21 seasons, in 2009 and 2015, going on to finish 11-2 and 12-2 in those two years.
"Getting to 9-0, that’s hard to do. We haven’t done it a lot. Not many teams have. Take Alabama and Clemson out of the mix. It’s really difficult to do that," Ferentz said. "It speaks to that they must really be wired in. They’re playing well weekly and finding ways to win. It’s a little more challenging than just saying it."
With its 31-26 victory over fifth-ranked Penn State last weekend, third-year coach P.J. Fleck must not only get his team to move beyond a win that flooded the field at TCF Bank Stadium with fans, he must also get the Golden Gophers to understand that the dynamics have changed.
"They’re leading the division. They’ve got the target on their back," Stone said.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said in this particular instance, that wouldn’t have been an issue for Iowa.
"It’s Minnesota. It’s a trophy game. It’s Floyd. It’s going to be big every year," Colbert said.
The Golden Gophers’ record and ranking simply add to a game that typically fits the definition of a hard-hitting rivalry on an annual basis.
"To me, their ranking matches their record and their record matches who they are and what they’ve done on the field," Ferentz said. "They’re 9-0 and they look like a top-10 team. It certainly gets your attention."