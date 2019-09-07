IOWA CITY — While the zero on the scoreboard was welcomed Saturday, it was how Iowa recorded the third shutout in its last seven games against a Big Ten opponent that the Hawkeyes will savor.
"To take away what another team is trying to do, that’s the goal, and this, it shows us all the potential we have," Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. "We don’t have it all figured out yet, but we got a taste of what we can do."
The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes rattled and dismantled the Rutgers offense in a 30-0 shutout at Kinnick Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
A week after the Scarlet Knights piled up 554 yards and scored 48 points in a season-opening win over Massachusetts, gaining a first down became a major chore for Rutgers against a determined Iowa defense that surrendered just 125 yards.
Rutgers moved the chains just five times and couldn’t get much going on the ground or through the air, where an injury to starting quarterback McLane Carter prompted a mid-game switch under center.
The 125 yards of offense was the fourth lowest total given up by Iowa during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons and included just 41 passing yards, the second fewest allowed by the Hawkeyes during that time frame.
Iowa defenders had a field day chasing Carter and his replacement, Artur Sitkowski, all over the field. The Hawkeyes forced eight quarterback hurries, broke up one pass, intercepted another and created the type of havoc which resulted in a 9-of-26 passing performance by the Scarlet Knights.
"We felt like we could get some pressure on them, make some plays," said Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who recorded his second interception in as many games. "The ball came right to me. I was blessed to be in the right spot again."
Defensive end A.J. Epenesa recorded four of Iowa’s eight quarterback hurries and recorded his first sack of the season midway through a second quarter when Rutgers snapped the ball nine times for zero yards and ended with the Hawkeyes in control, 20-0.
"We’re happy with the way things went, but we’re never satisfied when you want to be great as a defensive unit," Epenesa said. "It was definitely a step up from last week. That’s all we care about. That’s all we wanted to do, improve from Week 1 to Week 2."
Iowa players heard a lot about that from Ferentz throughout the week and from the opening minutes, it was apparent on both sides of the ball that the message had been received.
Quarterback Nate Stanley put his second pass attempt of the game in the hands of Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 58-yard touchdown that was just the beginning.
As the Hawkeye defense did its thing, Stanley completed 16-of-28 passes for 236 yards and three scores as part of a 438-yard effort by the Iowa offense.
Spreading the ball around to eight receivers, Stanley connected with Tyrone Tracy for a 7-yard touchdown with 8 minutes, 13 seconds left in the second quarter and found Smith-Marsette open for a second touchdown as Iowa added to its halftime margin.
Smith-Marsette grabbed a 23-yard pass from Stanley with 2:50 left in the third quarter, extending the Hawkeye lead to 27-0, part of a 113-yard receiving effort by the junior from Newark, N.J.
"Stanley has been more vocal, telling us what he wants out there, and we’re going and executing what he wants," Smith-Marsette said.
With field goals of 46, 19 and 43 yards from Keith Duncan to complete its scoring, Iowa added to its lead in every quarter as it did a week earlier in its opening win over Miami (Ohio).
That only contributed to the challenge Rutgers faced.
"Iowa played well up front on both sides of the ball, controlled the line of scrimmage," Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash said. "Winning in this league is hard, and you have to be able to run the ball and stop the run to win. You have to be able to throw it."
Iowa (2-0) made it difficult for Rutgers to do either.
"We didn’t get a lot of sacks, but I thought we did a good job of disrupting their quarterback and making him uncomfortable," Ferentz said. "That’s not as good as a sack, but certainly it’s what you want, and we had good coverage as well. I thought it was a collective effort."
Colbert collected his first interception of the season and returned it six yards to set up a field goal late in the second quarter and, in addition to Ojemudia’s pick, defensive tackle Noah Shannon forced and recovered a fumble in the final minute to add an exclamation point to the defense’s effort.
"That’s what makes it all so good, it was everybody," Colbert said. "Our goals are to get better each week, and we did that. We were better than we were last week, and now we go back to work and try to do the same next week and see where it all can lead by the end of the year."
Linebacker Kristian Welch believes that is the ultimate challenge.
"It’s not necessarily about what we did in this game, but this gives us the confidence to continue to work to get to that next level," Welch said. "As good as this feels, how good can we be? That’s the question we will keep working to answer."
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-001
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-002
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs with the ball while warming up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-003
Iowa Hawkeyes players and coaches walk out of the tunnel to warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-004
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer as head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-005
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) catches the ball while warming up with teammates before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-006
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Quinn Schulte (30) runs for a catch while warming up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-007
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches as his players warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-008
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) warms up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-009
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk back to the locker room to get dressed down before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-010
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs out of the tunnel to warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-011
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) runs with the ball after a catch while warming up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-012
Iowa Hawkeyes take the field to warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-013
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-014
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates a touchdown reception with running back Mekhi Sargent (10), left, and quarterback Nate Stanley (4), right, during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-015
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reaches for a catch resulting in a 58-yard touchdown during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-016
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) looks back as he runs into the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-017
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert hurdles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback McLane Carter after an interception during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-018
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-019
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-020
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) makes a catch in the air as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) runs in to try and make the stop during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-021
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-022
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-023
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) makes a reception for a 58-yard touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-024
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs into the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-025
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12), center, celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6), right, during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-026
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-027
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-028
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks down field before the ball is snapped during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-029
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) drives for extra yards as he’s wrapped up by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Elorm Lumor (7) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-030
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the clock before the ball is snapped during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-031
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Desmond Hutson (81), rear, celebrates a touchdown reception made by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3), near, during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-032
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) puts up two fingers as he runs off the field after winning their second game of the season at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-033
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders see players off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-034
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Elijah Barnwell (20) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-035
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) breaks down to avoid a tackle during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-036
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-037
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) brings down Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-038
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Cole Banwart (61) waves to fans after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-039
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field ahead of players after their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-040
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) hands the ball off to running back Elijah Barnwell (20) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-041
Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) winces as he finds himself near the bottom of a pileup during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-042
Iowa Hawkeyes players run off the field together after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-043
Communications coordinator Mary Clark looks to fans in the stands during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-044
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) looks back at defenders as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-045
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) gets a throw off under pressure from Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-046
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) carries the ball during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-047
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back for a pass during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-048
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) gets ready for a snap during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-049
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) looks for room to run during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-050
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) makes adjustments before the snap during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-051
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (12) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-052
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) walks off the field with teammates after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-053
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) walks off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-054
Rutgers Scarlet Knights players pray before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-055
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital after the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-056
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) smiles after scoring the first touchdown of the game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-057
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle around quarterback Nate Stanley (4) for the play call during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-058
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) runs to try and avoid a tackle by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Tim Barrow (4) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-059
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Tim Barrow (4) wraps him up during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-060
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs through a gap during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-061
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-062
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk out to warm up before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-063
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital after the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-064
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react to a late hit call on a punt during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-065
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan cheers during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-066
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback McLane Carter (3) looks to pass during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-067
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for the team before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-068
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with staff members on the sideline before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-069
Fans wave to patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital after the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-070
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-071
Iowa Hawkeyes cheer team members run with flags as the team takes the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-072
Iowa Hawkeyes punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) punts the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-073
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) hits Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-074
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Devonte Young (17) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-075
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with staff on the sideline before their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-076
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the sideline for a play call during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-077
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) keeps the ball for a first down during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090719-qct-spt-iowa-rutgers-078
The “O” flag is raised after a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com