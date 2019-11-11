ROCK ISLAND — Time spent as a football player at the University of Iowa prepared Joe Conklin for a career that included spending the past three-and-a-half years as the athletic director at Alleman High School.
Now, Conklin will work to give others those same opportunities.
Conklin will join the staff of the University of Iowa Center for Advancement on Dec. 9, working as an associate director of development for intercollegiate athletics.
He announced Monday he will be leaving his current position at Alleman on Dec. 6 for a job that will include a focus on development activities benefitting the Iowa football program.
“Going back to the University of Iowa is like getting called home,’’ Conklin said. “It’s a chance for me to help give future generations of student-athletes the same opportunities I was fortunate to have, a very special opportunity.’’
The toughest part of the move is leaving behind the job he has held since July, 2016 at the Western Big 6 Conference school.
“Alleman is a special place and I’ve discovered that it is so much more than what I envisioned when I first arrived here,’’ Conklin said. “The students, the families have been great and I’ve had the opportunity to work every day with a completely selfless group of faculty, staff members and coaches who are involved for all the right reasons. They make leaving a hard thing to do.’’
In his new role, Conklin will assist in development projects benefitting the athletics department and he expects to be involved with the growing Hawkeye Legacy program.
Joining Ben Hansen and Broderick Binns of the Iowa football staff in an effort which connects former Hawkeye players with current members of the program, Conklin sees the start of something that can become very beneficial.
He participated in a networking night that brought former and current players together to talk about life after football last June and is seeing connections develop at pregame Hawkeye Legacy events before home football games this fall.
“One of the unique aspects of the Iowa football program is that anyone who has been a part of it over the past 40 years, the '80s, '90s and 2000s, has been coached by one of two head coaches,’’ Conklin said. “That has created some very unique bonds that the Hawkeye Legacy program is working to bring together. For a program in its infancy, it has had a good deal of success and I’m excited to have a chance to help it develop and grow.’’
A 2005 graduate of Davenport Assumption, Conklin earned his bachelor’s degree from Iowa in 2009 and received a Master’s of Business Administration from St. Ambrose in 2012.
He competed in football at Iowa from 2007-10, receiving the “Next Man In’’ Award in 2009 for his work in the Hawkeye secondary.
“My experiences at the University of Iowa are why I am excited to be able to go back to campus and give back to an institution and program that changed the trajectory of my life for the better,’’ Conklin said. “I’m looking forward to being part of the team at the Center for Advancement and working with Gary Barta and the athletics department.’’
Conklin believes his time at Alleman has prepared him well for his next professional challenge.
“I know I’ve learned a lot in my time here and my hope is that I’ve been able to give back as much as I’ve gotten out of the experience,’’ Conklin said. “It’s been a great experience for me and one I will always appreciate.’’