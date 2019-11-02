CHAMPAIGN — For as far back as Lovie Smith can trace his football lineage, turnovers have been rooted so deeply into the DNA that he can't remember a time that they weren't a priority for him.
It traces back to his time as a linebacker at Big Sandy High School in Texas, playing for head coach Jim Norman. The mantra has always been turnovers; force them and take the momentum of any given football game and flip it on its head. They're the great equalizer. That mindset has followed Smith throughout his career from college to the NFL with the likes of legendary coach Tony Dungy to the Super Bowl and back to college in Champaign.
“I’ve had a chance to work for, under, a lot of great coaches," Smith said. "It seemed like all of them stressed it."
The concept is plastered everywhere in the Illinois football facilities. Big boards track turnovers and defensive touchdowns. The more the better.
Illinois got plenty of them at the perfect time in Saturday's 38-10 win over Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) at Memorial Stadium to move to 5-4 on the season, the first time Illinois has had a record better than .500 in November since 2015, and the first time its record in the Big Ten has been .500 or better since November, 2010.
It was Illinois' third straight win and has the Illini one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2015, and almost everything happened in 9 minutes, 59 seconds.
Until midway through the third quarter, the Illinois offense couldn't get anything going to put away lowly Rutgers. Then quarterback Brandon Peters broke a 54-yard run that was stopped two yards short of the end zone with the game tied 10-all. Running back Dre Brown punched in his second rushing touchdown of the day on the next play and with 9:08 left in the third quarter. Illinois led 17-10.
Then the wheels feel off for Rutgers. On the ensuing drive, Illinois defensive end Isaiah Gay popped the ball out of Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan's hands and right into the waiting arms of defensive back Nate Hobbs, who returned it 36 yards for the first defensive touchdown of his career, and in turn, placing his name on the defensive touchdown board in the defensive meeting room inside the Henry Dale and Better Smith Football Center. Smith frequently teased Hobbs for being absent from that board in his first two years in Champaign.
“I’ve been trying to find me one all year," Hobbs said. "Whenever I get the ball in my hand, I know what to do with it. I know how to get to the end zone whenever I get the ball in my hand, it’s just a matter of getting it into my hand. That’s what I tried to do (Saturday).
On the next Rutgers drive, Illinois linebacker Dele Harding popped the ball out of Rutgers running back Kay'Ron Adams' hands and Stanley Green pounced on top of it. Three plays after that, Peters hit receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 52-yard touchdown to extend Illinois' lead to 31-10 with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
Then came the icing on the cake for Illinois before a minute had passed in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Ayo Shogbonyo hit Langan to force an errant throw that Illinois linebacker Dele Harding caught and returned 54 yards for a touchdown. In a tick under 10 minutes, a tie game turned into a 28-point route.
“He’s been preaching that since my first day on campus, was to takeaway, and punch the ball," said Harding, who had 12 tackles, two tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a touchdown. He's one of two players in the last 20 years to have put up that kind of stat line, joining Kentucky's Mike Edwards, who did it against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 17, 2018. "We’ve been getting picks, punchouts, strip sacks, and I’m proud of those guys for it.”
During Illinois' three-game win streak, the Illini have forced eight turnovers. Illinois ranks first in the country in defensive touchdowns (5), opponents fumbles lost (15) and total takeaways (22), prior to the completion of all games on Saturday.
Forcing turnovers is competitive for the defensive players. There's a certain level of competition between the players to force one more turnover than their teammate.
"I want to see them score, but I want it to be me," Green said. "When they get one, all I'm saying to myself is, 'I've got to get one. I've got to get one.'"
Smith knows that defensive takeaways are well and good and can have a dramatic shift on the game, but that's contingent on the offense not turning the ball over itself. Peters and Co. didn't have any turnovers on Saturday and reaped the rewards of the defense's work.
When Peters needed to strike, he did, but he did so without the pressure of feeling the need to score to win. The defense had him taken care of. Illinois' defense scored more points (12), than Rutgers' offense (10).
“It takes pressure off of us, we don’t feel like we need to score right away when they do that," Peters said. "It creates a momentum shift too. We no doubt feel that.”
The Illini left Memorial Stadium on Saturday needing one win in their next three games to punch a ticket to a bowl game. Smith has refrained for the better part of this season from bringing up that topic up — until Saturday.
Illinois can punch its ticket to a bowl game next week in East Lansing, Mich. against Michigan State.
"(Saturday's win) puts us in position to have the biggest game we’ve had since I’ve been here," Smith said.