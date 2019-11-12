CHAMPAIGN — Right after the clock hit zero on Saturday evening at Spartan Stadium, and seconds after the Illinois football team had erased a 25-point deficit for the biggest comeback in program history to shock Michigan State and officially become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014, defensive tackle Jamal Milan tried to join in on the celebration at midfield.
He simply couldn't.
Five years worth of emotion, injuries, rehab, losing and exhaustion hit the fifth-year senior defensive tackle like a tidal wave. At the 31-yard line, Milan fell and buried his head into the grass.
"At that moment, it didn’t really hit me until I took a couple steps and I was like, 'Wow, we just made one of the biggest comebacks and this is our sixth win,'" Milan said. "To get the sixth win like that, it was amazing for me. My journey has been crazy, but I never doubted it. I was walking on the field and I had to think of everything that I’ve been through."
He knew the situation when the Illini offense got the ball back with 3 minutes, 17 seconds left in the game and trailing by four points. A touchdown won the game, wiped away a seemingly insurmountable deficit and finally clinched a bowl berth. He saw tight end Daniel Barker open in the end zone, perhaps even a split second before quarterback Brandon Peters threw the game-winning pass on a line that split two defenders with five seconds left. He saw that Michigan State returner Julian Bennett didn't call for a fair catch on the ensuing kickoff, forcing him to run out the clock. The reality of where he and the rest of the 12 seniors on the team — some in their fifth year — had been, and where they had a chance to go, started to set in.
His own journey includes missing 16 games because of injuries — final 10 games of his freshman season, two as a redshirt sophomore in 2017 and the first four of last year. There were mounting losses, including 10 straight to end the 2017 season with plenty of freshmen thrown into the fire, chances of bowl eligibility being lost in early November and the team being on the wrong side of lopsided defeats.
"It’s huge for this program, for (offensive tackle) Alex (Palczewski), for (center) Doug (Kramer) and all those guys who came in at that moment and had to go through those tough losses to be where they’re at now," Milan said. "I’m just happy for those guys. I couldn’t do it without those guys and their grit and their fight."
The rest of the 12 seniors include safety Stanley Green; linebacker Dele Harding; defensive linemen Tymir Oliver and Kenyon Jackson; running backs Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown; receivers Caleb Reams and Tre Davis; tight end Justice Williams; cornerback Nolan Bernat; and graduate transfer offensive lineman Richie Petitbon, who transferred this offseason from Alabama.
There's something inherently sweet for the players about Illinois (6-4) reaching bowl eligibility with two games to go. Their plan is to run the table, finish the regular season 8-4 and enter the bowl game with a chance to get as many wins this season as head coach Lovie Smith had in his previous three years combined.
“It’s definitely a great feeling, especially where the program has been in recent times, even before I got here," Harding said. "It’s like trials and tribulations with previous years and records and what not; not being able to see or predict our future. After a win like that, it’s hard to even stand up."
At the heart of the current four-game winning streak that has taken Illinois into this open week is the play of the seniors. Milan has 7.5 tackles for a loss during the streak, more than he had in his entire college career. Green had a big first-half interception against Michigan State and has solidified the secondary. Harding is among the best linebackers in the Big Ten and has 51 tackles, five tackles for a loss, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in those four games. Corbin and Brown have combined to pace the Illinois running attack with 492 combined rushing yards and five touchdowns in the same span. Jackson and Oliver have been part of the defensive tackle rotation.
“Your last year, you want to be enjoyable and memorable as much as anything," Smith said. "It’s kind of ending up that way for a lot of those guys. The seniors we have leaving, none of them have been to a bowl game. Let’s start with that. To be able to be rewarded for an outstanding job for years says an awful lot. A lot of excitement for the guys. Knowing what’s going to happen at the end of the year, but we have so much more to do this season."
On Tuesday after a practice inside the Irwin Indoor Facility, Dre Brown stood in a foyer of the attached Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. Reality has started to set in for the team. They are, in fact, going bowling. After the game on Saturday, Brown was elated. There's a reason why he fought back from back-to-back torn ACLs in his first two seasons with Illinois.
A bowl game, and the chance to turn the corner, is very much that reason.
“It is everything," he said Saturday. "This is the reason why I stayed, honestly, through all the injuries and coaching changes. This is the reason why you stay and you complete your fifth year."