CHAMPAIGN — Three weeks ago, the Illinois football team was reeling after four consecutive losses with hopes of a bowl game quickly fading.
Not so much now.
Illinois (4-4, 2-3) has won back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time in head coach Lovie Smith's four-year tenure in Champaign and have a big opportunity to take another step towards bowl eligibility at 2:30 p.m. today when the Illini host Rutgers (2-6, 0-5).
“There’s definitely a confidence and a motivation now coming off two wins," Illinois safety Sydney Brown said. "I think it’s us staying level and not getting too high and too low."
Illinois hasn't won three straight games since opening the 2011 season 6-0 and hasn't won three straight Big Ten games in a single season since 2007 en route to an appearance in the Rose Bowl.
The Illini did win three straight Big Ten games that spanned over two seasons, closing the 2014 year with a back-to-back wins and opening 2015 with a win over Nebraska.
Suffice to say, this isn't a position the Illini have been in recently. Illinois is favored by 20.5 points, but offensive coordinator Rod Smith isn't overlooking a Rutgers team that fired head coach Chris Ash earlier this season and has struggled as mightily as, if not worse than, Illinois in the last four years.
Since 2016, when Lovie Smith was hired in Champaign, Illinois is 13-31 and Rutgers is 9-35.
“We don’t need to overlook anybody," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "From where we’ve been and where we’re going, we don’t need to overlook anybody. That won’t be the case, I promise you, in (Memorial Stadium). Every game is a complete challenge to us. The standard is not going to change in terms of that.
"At the same time, (Rutgers) is a unit that for whatever reason hasn’t won as many games. I know they’ve got some turmoil with the head coach change, but you look at them physically — and I remember when we played them there last year — they are as good a looking a team as any team in the Big Ten that we played last year. I was shocked at where there record was last year."
Rutgers put up the most points last week (44) since Week 3 in 2017, but otherwise the Scarlet Knights' offense hasn't been able to get on track this season.
Rutgers ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten in: Scoring offense (15.3 points), total offense (281.5 yards per game), passing offense (151.1 yards per game) and tied for second in turnovers lost (15). The Scarlet Knights rank third in the conference in rushing offense (130.4).
Illinois' defense has been playing considerably better in its two wins, and even dating back to the second half of the loss to Michigan. The Illini have given up 49 points in the last 10 quarters.
“I think they play really hard, I do," Rutgers interim head coach Nunzio Campanile said. "It’s evident in all three phases that they’re playing with great effort.
"Three weeks ago people were saying, ‘There really hasn’t been any growth,’ then you go out and beat Wisconsin. The truth is, it’s hard to win games in this league. They’re playing really hard, they’ve got really good speed, they’ve got talent. They’ve changed a little bit offensively from last year, probably based on the quarterback more than anything. They’re entertaining to watch. The last two games on defense they’ve been pretty dominant."
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Langan ran for 118 yards and a touchdown and threw for 192 yards and a score in last week's win over Liberty. Campanile was Langan's head coach in high school at Bergan Catholic in New Jersey.
"Offensively, there has been a change, especially of late," head coach Lovie Smith said. "When you have a head coach who had the quarterback in high school, they have a history together."
In poor conditions at Purdue last weekend, the Illini's offense went away from the pass and gashed the Boilermakers on the ground with 242 yards behind the three-headed combination of Dre Brown, Reggie Corbin and Ra'Von Bonner.
There should be more of the same against a Rutgers team that ranks last in the Big Ten in: Total defense (444.6 yards per game), rushing defense (198 yards per game) and a passing defense that ranks second-to-last in the conference (246.6 yards per game).
In a win at Rutgers last year, Illinois ran for 330 yards behind 137 from Corbin.
The Purdue win was big for Illinois' confidence, particularly finding a way to win in bad conditions after the high of an upset against then-No.6 Wisconsin. Illinois wants more.
“It also shows the mental fortitude of where our kids are at right now, at the present day, they’re tired of losing," Rod Smith said of the Purdue win. "They want to win. They broke through a little bit against a quality opponent, then you go on the road and play another quality opponent in their own house and to be able to build on that, to me, is a testament to their fortitude and where they’re at mentally and physically."