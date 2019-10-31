CHAMPAIGN — No more waiting, no more wondering and no more talking about what could be for the Illinois men's basketball team.
Tonight's 8 p.m. tipoff at the State Farm Center is only an exhibition game against Division II Lewis University, but it's a chance to get a look at the Illini against somebody other than themselves. This isn't a chance for head coach Brad Underwood to trot out a new-look roster that includes six freshmen and eight total newcomers — that situation came last season.
This is a veteran, experienced group, most of whom have a full season under their belts. Illinois returns eight of its nine top scorers from last season's 12-21 team. There are a few freshmen sprinkled into the mix like Kofi Cockburn, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Lincoln's Jermaine Hamlin. For the most part, though, Underwood doesn't have to worry about players going through a gameday experience for the first time. They know what to expect.
“You’re just more comfortable," Underwood said. "I’m more comfortable as a coach in what they’re going to do. There’s a trust factor that is much higher; just simply because we have a group of guys who know and they know what we’re trying to look for offensively. They know the counters to a certain type of defense.
“Those are the things we weren’t even close to a year ago at this time, being able to handle. We were still trying to understand what the college game was about. Big difference."
Take sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili, for example. In last year's pre-season practices, he recognized the size of the State Farm Center, and levied a guess that it would be filled with people. The environment and the atmosphere around college basketball was a bit surprising for him.
No more surprises.
“I’m a lot more comfortable in a way of I know what’s coming," he said. "I know how many people will be there, how they will be chanting, a little bit more of how a game is called. Last year I was just really, really excited. I was a little more high energy and ready to go. Now I’m a little more calm, more confident and more comfortable."
You have free articles remaining.
As far as the actual game, it's the second time Illinois will compete against another team. It played a secret scrimmage against South Carolina last weekend, which Underwood said was "beneficial in a lot of ways."
He got a look at the combination of Cockburn and Bezhanishvili playing together and how his team responded to playing another opponent. Still, there was no scouting report for that game. There is a scouting report for Lewis, a sharp-shooting 3-point team led by Adam Pischke, who hit 45.5 percent of his 3-pointers last year.
“It’s fun knowing we finally get to play against another opponent," sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "It’s an exhibition game and doesn’t count record-wise, but it gives us a chance to see what we’ve been working on for the last month or two months. We’ve been beating up on each other, so it’s going to be fun to get some new action."
Underwood will still tinker with his lineups. He'll try some big lineups, some small lineups and substitution patterns around media timeouts. In one of the sessions against South Carolina, for example, he subbed Cockburn before the first media timeout to get him a breather. There's plenty of experimenting to do still before games begin counting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the season-opener against Nicholls State.
There aren't injury concerns for Illinois. Bosmans-Verdonk played in a session against South Carolina and has two days of practice under his belt. Hamlin missed the scrimmage against the Gamecocks because of a hamstring injury for "precautionary measures" but he "will be good," Underwood said. The only missing piece will be sophomore wing Tevian Jones, who is suspended indefinitely for a "violation of team academic policies."
Finally, though, Illinois gets to get the ball rolling ahead of a season with eyes firmly set on a realistic NCAA Tournament berth.
“Very fun to put all the ifs and what ifs and all of that," Dosunmu said. "Now it’s here. It’s time to produce. It’s time to come out and play."